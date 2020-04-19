BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) – South Korea reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the first time in about two months that the daily increase was less than 10.

The latest figures brought the country’s total to 10,661 infected and 234 deaths, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, 8,042 people have recovered and been quarantined, and another 12,243 are being tested to determine whether they have been infected.

“We should not drop our guard until the last confirmed patient has recovered,” said President Moon Jae-in.

New cases in South Korea have been declining in recent days, after registering hundreds of new infections every day between late February and early March, most in the south-eastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Despite the downward trend, South Korean authorities warned that there could be a “silent spread” of the virus due to the relaxation of social distancing practices.

Moon urged South Koreans to help the government save jobs and revive the economy.

“Government efforts alone are not enough in the midst of a severe economic crisis. Public cooperation and solidarity is also necessary to revive our economy, “he said.

In Japan, for its part, the Ministry of Health registered 568 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 11,073 cases and 174 deaths. The actual number of infected is believed to be higher because Japan is still starting to expand the testing program, enabling additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere. The program allows primary care physicians to send suspected cases directly to testing centers.

Experts noted that targeting foci of infection associated with specific locations is no longer effective in keeping pace with increasing infections, and that widespread testing is required.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and six other urban areas across Japan, amid concern that hospitals are already overwhelmed by the surge in patients. The number of patients took two months to reach a thousand since mid-January, but the spread of the virus has accelerated in recent weeks and went from 5,000 to 10,000 cases in just 10 days.

The Japanese Ministry of Health also indicated that it had received reports from 80 locations that some of the face masks it was sending home had arrived dirty. The affected face masks were among the million that the government began sending to pregnant women last week as a priority.

Abe announced on April 1 his plan to send two cloth masks to each of the 50 households in Japan, given the shortage of surgical masks. The Japanese government has been accused of acting slowly and inadequately to respond to the outbreak.

In addition, some masks appeared to be too small, according to images broadcast by television programs.

The Ministry of Health urged manufacturers to correct the cleaning problem and municipal officials to check the masks before sending them.

On the other hand, the McDonald’s fast food chain announced on its Facebook page the closure of its operations in Singapore for two weeks, after seven of its employees tested positive for the new virus.

Singapore recorded a daily record of 942 new infections on Saturday, the largest one-day increase in Southeast Asia, bringing the country’s number of cases to 5,992. The government has ordered people to wear a mask outside the home and imposed strict rules of social distancing.