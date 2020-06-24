Going Deadline we have learned that Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (‘Moonlight’) wrote and directed for Netflix a film adaptation of the 2014 documentary, ‘Virunga’. The film will feature Leonardo DiCaprio’s production for his company Appian Way.

Based on real events, the documentary that was nominated for an Oscar tells the story of four characters: Andr Bauma, keeper of gorillas; Rodrigue Mugaruka Katembo, leader of the rangers; Emmanuel de Merode, Chief Director and Mlanie Gouby, investigative journalist.

They are all fighting to protect Virunga National Park, located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, home to the last mountain gorillas in the world. They face war, poaching, and the threat of oil exploration. The documentary also focuses on Virunga’s natural beauty and biodiversity, as well as political and economic issues surrounding oil exploration and armed conflict in the region.

The original documentary was written and directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and is currently available on Netflix. DiCaprio, who served as executive producer on the documentary, will produce the new project along with Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson, as well as Oscar winner Joanna Natasegara for Violet Films. Einsiedel himself served as executive producer of the film.