The Central Electoral Board (JCE), headed by its president, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with representatives of the Accompaniment Commission of the Economic and Social Council (CES), in order to give continuity to the Follow-up work on the progress of the assembly of the presidential, senatorial and deputation elections in the Dominican Republic and in the constituencies abroad that will take place on July 5.

In this sense, during the meeting the issue of the efforts being made by the JCE regarding the vote of the almost 600 thousand Dominicans registered abroad was discussed, which is why the JCE informed the Commission about the new consultation made to the Receiving states in order to establish whether the elections could be held in those countries for those days.

Said request for consultation was made together with the notification of the date change sent via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

During a meeting between the plenary session of the JCE and the different political parties last week, they all showed and expressed the importance that these votes abroad can be carried out and asked the entity to spare all the corresponding efforts to make it possible.

In the second meeting between the CES commission and the JCE, the progress of the activities established in the electoral calendar of the July 5 elections was reviewed, among other topics; the status of the creation of the health protocol to be used; and the situation of the international observers who will have said elections, among other aspects related to the electoral organization.

Monsignor Jesús Castro Marte, spokesman for the Commission, participated in the Accompaniment Commission; Pedro Brache, president of the National Council of the Private Company (Conep); Radhamés Martínez Álvarez, President of the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE); among others.

The Plenary of the JCE was chaired by Castaños Guzmán, and comprised of the Roberto Saladín Selin, Carmen Imbert Brugal, Rosario Graciano de los Santos and Henry Mejía Oviedo, all assisted by the Secretary General of the JCE, Dr. Ramón Hilario Espiñeira Ceballos.

