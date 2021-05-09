Virtualization: the telco sector beyond digitization | Opinion | Infrastructures

Marcos Fernández, Director of Engineering Management, Capgemini Engineering.

The pace of change and technological advances have irrevocably transformed the business environment for the telecommunications industry. In the last decade we have witnessed the impact of the deployment of virtualization and the so-called “softwarization” of the network. A virtualization that is helping operators have a more efficient network, and, little by little, that they are able to respond earlier and better to the changing needs of their customers. Network providers have promoted the benefits of this virtualization, and with the arrival of the new global telecommunications standard, 5G, this proposal seems to be increasingly urgent to achieve the strategic objectives and results that a company needs.

Consumers will always demand immediate, more personalized and adapted solutions that evolve with them. At present, this implies that operators must specialize their services by industry, which is the so-called verticalization. And this is where virtualization allows the network itself to gain in these qualities. In this new and competitive telecommunications ecosystem, customers are forcing operators to increase adaptability, network capacity and connectivity. During the round table of the presentation of the report ‘Operating and Governing the Cloud Telco’, Didier Clavero, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Ireland, shared that “virtualization will not only help, but will be key to verticalization.”

To achieve these goals, operators still face several challenges related to virtualization. From a technological point of view, operators want to take advantage of the innovation capacity of suppliers, while want to avoid overdependence of one or more of them. They look for modularity and flexibility. For it promote new open standards in virtualization. Although it is true that nothing indicates that traditional network providers are the best placed in this race. Another challenge that complicates the adoption of virtualization is the lack of clarity that exists regarding its cost effectiveness. Something that is affected by the question of how best to deploy virtualization, to combine the benefit of economies of scale with adaptation to the specific conditions of each local market. From a management point of view, the main question is how to effectively organize and bring together different teams in different countries, adapt to the specific needs of each of them, and cultivate and acquire different skills. Also, another question is whether there are leaders who are driving this virtualization and if they are more oriented to the technology than to the short-term business case, and in which case they are benefiting more.

For us in Capgemini It is clear that benefiting from virtualization is not just a matter of technology, but an issue that drives or requires cultural changes, changes in the way you organize and work, and changes in the economy. During the round table, José Palma, Head of Network Strategy at Altice PortugalHe believed that “to be more agile and offer more digital services, we need to program the network and have virtualized solutions and go from using legacy platforms to software. Using virtualization and providing APIs, we can program the network and offer what customers are demanding: personalization, faster services, etc. “

For virtualization to be a reality we have to change the culture and redirect resources towards automation. Rick Hamilton, Svp / gm at Blue Planet Software, affirms that it is necessary “to open the ecosystem, create strategic alliances between vendors and providers of communications services, creating an environment in which the benefits are more in line with the value that each actor can and is contributing.”