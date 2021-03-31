Virtual vigil to demand that Cuomo sign a law that limits the solitary confinement of prisoners



Relatives of inmates killed in prolonged isolation in prisons and activists, demanded Cuomo sign HALT law

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

Last week the Senate and the State Assembly passed the so-called Law of Humanitarian Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, known as HALT. And while waiting for the governor, Andrew Cuomo, to sign the new legislation, which limits the use of segregated confinement to a maximum of 15 days. for inmates and implements alternative rehabilitation measures, defenders of the inmates joined this Wednesday in a virtual vigil.

During the online congregation, religious leaders, former inmates and relatives of prisoners who died under extreme measures of solitary isolation in New York prisons, joined in prayer to call for the implementation of the law that protects the human rights of inmates.

The sister of Layleen Polanco, The transgender woman who died in solitary confinement at Rikers jail in June 2019, joined the vigil and defended the urgency for the new regulations to be put in place to prevent more preventable harm among inmates.

The law for the defense of prison inmates it was approved after a long struggle of 8 years, and the promoters of the vigil warned that if this March 31 Cuomo does not promulgate the bill or veto it, it will automatically become law.

In addition to limiting the isolation of inmates in New York jails, the law orders the creation of Residential Rehabilitation Units (RRU), and eliminates the use of segregated confinement for incarcerated populations considered vulnerable. It also prohibits placing an inmate in segregated confinement prior to a disciplinary hearing and access to an attorney.

The law, which is part of the steps New York has been taking to reform the judicial system, was promoted by Brooklyn Senator Julia Salazar, President of the Senate Crime Victims and Jails Committee, who defended the approval as a matter of human dignity.

“It is no secret that the use of solitary confinement is inhumane, unethical and constitutes torture under international law if it lasts for more than fifteen days. It must be discontinued immediately. The passage of the HALT law in the Senate brings us one step closer to justice for all those who have lost loved ones to the misuse of isolation and New Yorkers who have been victims of this state-approved torture. ” said the legislator, who insisted on the need to end harmful incarceration measures. “This monumental achievement would not be possible without the efforts led by the solitary confinement survivors and their families.”

The New York State Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (NYSACDL) joined the clamor and urged Governor Cuomo to sign the HALT bill, to end the violation of the rights of inmates.

“Solitary confinement is torture. Point. Isolating people for long periods of time is extremely detrimental to mental health and well-being, ”NYSACDL said in a statement. “This bill ensures that safeguards are in place to prevent unwarranted abuse of this draconian practice. We stand in solidarity with our social justice partners and thousands of incarcerated clients as they seek to see this bill carried through to signature. “

The leader of the majority of the Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, After giving the green light to the law, she was pleased with the progress of the State in protecting the rights of inmates.

“We remember the names of Layleen Polanco, Kalief Browder and Benjamin van Zandt, and the countless others whose lives have been taken away or destroyed by solitary confinement,” he said. Stewart-Cousins, after giving the green light to the law. “Prolonged segregated confinement can cause permanent damage and does not adequately address the root causes that lead to punishment. These reforms are morally correct, fiscally responsible and will improve the results in jails and prisons ”.

At the vigil, protesters highlighted that despite “the well-documented harms of solitary confinement, tens of thousands of disproportionately incarcerated Black and Latino New Yorkers are locked up in isolation each year for months, years, and even decades,” violating any right .

They also mentioned that In 2018, there were a total of 38,000 solitary confinement sentences, and 81% of inmates in isolation were Black and Latino. Another data revealed was that although blacks are only 18% of New Yorkers in the state, 48% of the people in prisons are African American and 57% of inmates in solitary confinement are of that race.

Proponents of the HALT law also insist that solitary confinement increases the risk of death by accident or suicide, and citing a study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, they said that solitary confinement is associated with a 31% increase in hypertension. They also claim that these practices increase the chances of heart attacks, strokes, and emotional and mental conditions.

We consulted with the Cuomo Administration about their position on the law to see whether the Governor will sign it or not, but they did not issue a response.