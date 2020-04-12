The British has donated the prize of $ 10,000 to an organization

The Canadian has finished sixth … with a controller!

Jenson Button claimed victory in the ‘Legends Trophy’, a virtual race organized by Torque Esports and The Race, followed by Juan Pablo Montoya and Andy Priaulx. Amazingly, Jacques Villeneuve finished sixth … with a knob!

The Formula 1 world champion of the year 2009 has been the winner precisely with the characteristic colors of his Brawn GP, ​​on a Sebring circuit where you always have to be extremely careful with potholes.

This race had a beneficial purpose to fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Thanks to the victory, Jenson Button has won $ 10,000 – about 9,145 euros at the current exchange rate – which will be donated to the organization of his choice.

At the end of the race, Jenson has unveiled the organization to which he will donate the money. The chosen one is ‘House of Ruth’, which is in charge of helping families who have been victims of domestic violence. On the other hand, he has also had a few words regarding the race.

“It is surprising how nervous you get. I was more nervous about this race than in real life. I think it is because in every corner you feel like you are going to end up in the tire barriers,” said Button.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the race is that Jacques Villeneuve has crossed the finish line in sixth position without having the same means as his rivals. While some play with expensive simulators, the Canadian has done it with a controller. Furthermore, even more shocking is that it came from the bottom of the grid – it is true that there was a ‘scrum’ at the start.

It should be remembered that this ‘Legends Trophy’ is aimed at riders over 40 years old and the grid has been full of big names. Among them, Emerson Fittipaldi, a two-time world champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500 Miles twice, has competed.

