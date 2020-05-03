Mexico City.- Quarantine is not an impediment for the public to enjoy the traditional Museum Night in April, a day that takes place on the last Wednesday of each month.

With the aim of bringing the cultural and artistic offer closer by expanding the visiting hours, this activity is carried out month after month in the most important museum venues.

Faced with the current restrictions by the COVID-19, a series of multimedia and streaming content will be offered through social networks and the microsite http://nochedemuseos.cdmx.gob.mx.

At the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, the exhibition rooms will reach the homes with tours of exhibitions, guided tours, conferences, concerts and theater and dance performances, among other activities.

Among them, a talk recorded with Ester Echeverría, curator of the exhibition “Women in art. First half of the 20th century ”, in which he will share anecdotes by Lola Álvarez Bravo, Nahui Olin, Fanny Rabel, Lola Cueto, Andrea Gómez, Alice Rahon, Consuelo Revueltas and Tina Modotti, an activity organized by the Casa del Risco Museum.

There will also be a trip through the memories of the armed conflict that took place in 1910 in our country, offered by the National Museum of the Revolution.

Another of these options is the narration session “Tales from the prisons of the Holy Office of the Inquisition”, with the talk “Las Cihuateteos, owners of herbs and healing”, at the Palace of the Old School of Medicine.

The Photography Archive Museum will present a session of rap and poetry, Latin American rhythms by Eblin Ruan, who is a Mexican harpist and singer-songwriter with overtones of urban folklore who will perform part of his album Cantos de Tierra y Luna.

The Museum of Natural History and Environmental Culture will have the musicians Jorge Pompa Mejía and Francisco Drilo Lozano, in addition to a watercolor workshop with Reyna Ruelas and the talks “The origin of homo sapiens and the jungles of Africa” and “Origin and evolution of the species”.

The ex-Convent of Culhuacán, the Cultural Center of Contemporary Mexico and the National Museums of San Carlos, Chocolate, Diego Rivera Mural and the Object Museum will also participate in the virtual conference. To know the complete schedule you can visit the microsite of the Capital Culture Secretariat.