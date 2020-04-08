Virtual tours of Orlando to get to know it from your home | Instagram

Now know Orlando and its best tourist attractions how amusement parks will become a reality thanks to the Virtual tours What is there for you, especially to get bored in preventive isolation.

Thanks to this you can to explore the theme parks, shopping malls, recreational centers, museums in the city and its surroundings.

Orlando has compiled a list of his better places so you can enjoy from the comfort of your home and get to know them.

In family

At the moment the disney resorts around the world are closed, but they have shared several experiences on his YouTube channel so that you can enjoy his parades and attractions.

Among them is the classic attraction “It’s a Small World“, which was recorded inside Magic kingdom in Florida.

In the same way you can meet the new porcupine who was born just a few weeks ago in the park Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Click here to enter the Disney YouTube channel.

Magic World

You will be lucky to know the wonderful park The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, one of the newest worlds of Universal Orlando Resort.

You will know the Diagon Alley, where magic wands, magic sweets and much more are sold; or go to the station King’s cross, from where the young magicians climb the train to get to the school of Hogwarts.

Click here to take the virtual tour inside the park.

A walk through the city center

Take a tour of the Lake Eola, which is an icon of downtown Orlando, aboard a little boat swan-shaped.

The lake is surrounded by a sidewalk approximately 1.5 kilometers long, making it an ideal place to exercise, walk with family or take a tour of the city.

Click here to see the city center.

Tiffany Collection

Know the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, which is located in the city of Winter Park, about 15 minutes from downtown Orlando by car.

his main attraction They are the pieces of the artist Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848-1933), world famous for his stained glass work.

Within the website of the museum you can see two videos about the collection. First, “A Legacy for the Community“, tells the story of the venue, while”The Tiffany Chapel: A Masterpiece Rediscovered“Explore a striking chapel that was unveiled in 1893 in Chicago and is now on permanent display at the Morse Museum.

Click here to enter the official website of the museum.

Animal life

From Monday to Friday At 2:00 p.m. (Orlando time), Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is conducting a series of live broadcasts for Facebook in which he tells about the animals that live there.

Now this way you can do something completely different during the time of isolation and at the same time discover a new and fun place.

Click here to enter the official zoo account

.