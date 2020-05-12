The Museum of Natural History, at the University of Oxford, it hides extensive geological, zoological, entomological and mineral collections. It has 4.5 million of specimens, among which the well-known Dodo and the imposing dinosaurs stand out; a center of learning and history that you cannot miss when you visit this university city.

Did you know? The Oxford Museum of Natural History allows you to make virtual visits and explore its magnificent exhibitions with maximum comfort: your own home.

You will be able to explore its fantastic exhibits and artifacts of some of the most important scientific discoveries in the history of science. The museum, always ahead of the times, has been offering virtual tours since 1995, so you can trust today’s quality.

Image credit: Oxford University

Professor of Medicine Henry Acland founded the Oxford Museum of Natural History in 1860 as a center for scientific study at the same university.

His idea was to offer the opportunity to learn about the natural world around us, a field of study that until then had not been taught at the University of Oxford.

The neo-Gothic style building was designed by Irish architects Thomas Newenham Deane and Benjamin Woodward.

Virtual tour, da cllic: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bkx57o7jbCk

The museum species are organized into three collections:

Life Collection: It contains the zoological and entomological collections. The first ones, have more than 250 thousand species, among which are the most complete remains of a Dodo in the world, as well as the collections of Thomas Bell, William Burchell and Charles Darwin. As for entomological species, they rank as the second most important and richest in the United Kingdom, after the national collections of the London Museum of Natural History, and have 5 million species.

Earth Collection: It is made up of collections of fossils, minerals and rocks. We found around 375 thousand species of fossils, including the collections of Alrefe Edward Lhwyd, William Buckland, John Phillips, and Charles Lyell

Archives and Library: a unique collection of books, diaries and archives with themes related to the museum’s collections.

More information click.

It also reads:

LOUVRE MUSEUM OFFERS FREE VIRTUAL TOURS

EGYPT LAUNCHES VIRTUAL ROUTES OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES