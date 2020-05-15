Google Earth can be used to visit historical sites, national parks and yes, Steven Spielberg’s ‘Shark’ filming location.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, all the locations where Jaws (1975) was filmed have been compiled into a 3D map that anyone can see.

“Shark” map makers and superfans David Bigelow, Jim Beller, and John Campopiano call their Location Guide “the most complete and accurate Jaws location resource anywhere.”

It features more than 70 commercials used for the production and pre-production of Steven Spielberg’s classic box office hit, in addition to its sequels.

Most of the virtual tour is in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, where most of the Shark filming took place.

Using Google Earth, viewers can virtually tour locations such as the beach where the scene of Chrissie Watkins ‘death was filmed or the building used as Quint’s cabin, all in Tiburon.’

The map also includes a handful of locations beyond the Massachusetts coast, such as the waters of southern California, where underwater images that are reproduced behind the opening credits were filmed.

Fans of “Shark” put together the map using research from their upcoming docudrama series titled Making the Monster, which will explore the story of the film’s troubled production.

The map is interactive, so you can visit the locations that interest you most, or you can scroll through them to relive the movie in a whole new way.

Many of these sites are available to visit as tourist attractions, but while we do house confinement, a virtual tour is a great alternative.

Not all famous “Shark” sites survived to this day.

To start click here.

