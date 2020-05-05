It is one of the quietest places on Earth, so quiet that it scares visitors.

Where are you going to get some peace and quiet? The world is a noisy place. People, traffic, planes. The sounds of your coworkers writing and chatting about the latest office gossip. Sometimes you need to escape.

There are many quiet and out of the ordinary places you could go, such as a private island or rain forest, far from civilization. But really, one of the most silent de la Tierra is in the busy city of Minneapolis, USA.

Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it houses an unlikely tourist attraction. According to Smithsonian Magazine it is so quiet that the longest time anyone has been able to stand being there is 45 minutes.

In the laboratory, there is an anechoic chamber. An anechoic chamber is a place where you won’t hear traffic noise, chatter, or even the hum of household appliances.

Also, Orfield Laboratories is primarily used for recording music or for research, for example, how silence can be therapeutic for certain disorders, namely autism, PTSD, and some mental illness.

Background noise inside the camera is recorded at -9.4 dBA.

In comparison, the quietest place an average person has access to has sound levels closer to 30 dBA. With no interfering external noises, products tested for noise levels within the space produce extremely accurate results.

The room also has other purposes, such as preparing astronauts for space missions and scaring tourists willing to pay for a visit.

Experiencing sounds that are lower than what is found in nature can have an extremely strange effect on the human body and mind.

With nothing else to fill the space, the sounds of your heart, stomach and even lungs can become deafening. Dizziness, anxiety, and out-of-body sensations are some of the reported responses when spending time in the mysteriously silent chamber.

Entering the room can be a bit disorienting, or rather disturbing.

“What the camera tends to do is scare people because when you walk into the camera, everything becomes tremendously quiet. You feel that there is pressure in your ears, but in reality it is pressure that moves away from your ears ”Laboratory owner Steve Orfield told Lonely planet.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TO YOUR BRAIN IN SILENCE?

In 2005 it earned the lab a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. He earned that distinction again in 2013.

However, Microsoft took the title in 2015 with an anechoic chamber built at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, but unfortunately it is not open to visitors.

According to the lab’s website, no one is allowed to enter the room alone, and no group can enter unsupervised. The entrance fee is $ 125 per person, with a minimum of $ 250 dollars.

You may not be able to get the full effect of the video below, but wearing headphones will get you as close as possible.

