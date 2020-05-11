Have you ever experienced a sleigh ride? Bring the thrill of a dog sled ride home and watch the Northern Lights and Alaska’s midnight sun.

For now, you will like this virtual consolation. Fairbanks, Alaska is among the many cities that have digitized some of its biggest attractions, including, in this case, dog sledding and the dazzling Northern Lights, which are available to explore as 360-degree tours. on the Explore Fairbanks website.

But Fairbanks is not just snow and ice. If you are looking to relax, take a virtual float down the Chena River if you want to feel like you are outdoors.

In addition to the videos, Explore Fairbanks has a series of 360-degree still images that show Alaska’s natural beauty. All 360 degree views and tours can be accessed on its website.

While these virtual offerings cannot entirely replace the in-person experience, they do at least offer a shred of the wonders of the world for those currently experiencing the pandemic at home.

The digital sled ride through a corner of Alaska takes from the musher’s perspective –– dog sled race –– so depending on the size of your screen it may seem quite realistic.

WHY DO HUSKIES HAVE BLUE EYES?

On the other hand, since the Midnight Sun season began on April 22, Explore Fairbanks has released a handy Sun tracker.

This tracker calculates the number of hours of sunlight for people to experience the subarctic and arctic areas of Fairbanks, Coldfoot, and Utqiaġvik.

The midnight sun lasts for 70 days and Fairbanks experiences 24 hours of light during that time. The tracker also allows users to change the calendar and / or location so they can see the light change throughout the year.

You can find more information, virtual tours and 360-degree views on the website.

It also reads:

NASA: THE ANTARCTICA LOSES 20% OF ITS SEASONAL SNOW IN A FEW DAYS