Virtual Sex, the new song by Rauw Alejandro

Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro has released a new album. Among his songs, we find “Virtual Sex”, a great song that we will address in depth.

Rauw Alejandro has become one of the most established artists in the music industry worldwide. The Puerto Rican has not only shown that he has great talent, but that he has an absolutely overwhelming personality. Factors that make a difference in many aspects.

Another of the great characteristics of Rauw Alejandro is that he always knows how to surprise each and every one of his followers. Recently, the artist has released a new album entitled ‘Vice Versa’. With him he has managed to hit the table, since it is an album that has not left anyone indifferent.

Thanks to this project we have been able to discover a large number of new songs, including ‘Virtual Sex’. This topic has become one of the favorites of Rauw Alejandro’s followers, so we wanted to present it to you personally. Below you will find both the full lyrics and the official music video.

The Puerto Rican artist RAUW ALEJANDRO who dared to innovate in the urban genre with “TODO DE TI” continues to remain the most important artist globally with his second album “VICE VERSA” from which his single “VIRTUAL SEX” is released.

With this new album, the artist demonstrates his versatility by bringing reggaeton closer to pop and eighties sounds, which for the music industry is an example of his artistic courage, giving a new air to the genre, a proposal that the public endorsed, leading several of the songs of the album in the different musical platforms, managing to enjoy the carousel of emotions that the 14 songs of the album deliver.

Currently his single «VIRTUAL SEX» accumulates more than 8 MILLION PLAYBACKS in less than a week of its launch on YouTube and exceeds 41 MILLION LISTENERS MONTHLY on Spotify, confirming that its success and musical commitment goes far beyond a single success .

His single “TODO DE TI” remains in the top spots on radio and music platforms in countries such as: the United States, Guatemala, Argentina, Peru, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Spain and Colombia; to date accumulates around 194 MILLION REPRODUCTIONS on YouTube.

These days RAUW ALEJANDRO, who accumulates more than 8.5 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram, continues to promote his album virtually and in person in much of Latin America, the United States and Spain.

And have you already heard this new hit? We leave you the link so you can listen to it: