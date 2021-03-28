Virtual reality transforms education and architecture

Limmersive technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality have much more to offer us than addictive video games or the sensation of being immersed in another world. The enormous potential of this technology is untapped in fields ranging from architecture to education. Whether it’s improving design processes or bringing lessons to life, virtual reality is already improving the way we live and work.

Immersive technologies blur the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds.

If virtual reality immerses the user’s senses in a simulated world, augmented reality alters our perception of the physical world, often through a mobile screen. The scope of application of these technologies in fields such as architecture and education is enormous and constantly expanding.

Daniel khayat, Product Manager at Viveport, HTC which considers itself a kind of Netflix of virtual reality: “We have the Vive Focus plus viewer. It is a fully equipped virtual reality viewer with many applications in training and development, education, games. Lets go, for example to Vive Sync, a virtual environment for meetings, presentations and demonstrations. I can bring a PowerPoint presentation or a video, and even 3-D models, to the meeting room. As we have seen in engineering, people can bring heavy machinery, expensive equipment in a virtual environment that is one hundred percent safe; where you can redesign everything in a very profitable way.

The virtual reality consultant Steve Bambury is at the forefront of the application of virtual reality to education in Dubai: ” _We had the opportunity to integrate virtual reality to enrich and redefine learning experiences. Applications such as Google Tilt Brush will allow students to create impossible works of art, like fire paint go inside the human body to learn biology from the inside out or go back in time to learn history. You can tear down the classroom walls and take students anywhere in the world. It is three-dimensional computing. And it is a A monumental shift from touchscreen iPads and tablets to 3D virtual reality and immersive technology. “

In architecture, immersive technology remodels the entire process, from conception to construction.

This is how the architect explains it to us, Michael naguib From the Hong Kong-based team at LWK & Partners: “When we started using VR, it really gave us a completely different level of review and validation of our design. And in a sense, now you can see, feel and understand the proportions, scale and shape of the project design in a very efficient and practical way. You can try materials; toggle and change the material design immediately and you can feel it; and understand more about proper lighting and proper light texture. Vision in white is very good for architects because it allows to see the pure design, shapes and geometries without the finishes and materials of the project “.