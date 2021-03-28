virtual reality glasses with 90 Hz and 1700p screen

HTC Vive Cosmos: a natural evolution within the brand

Three years after his first presentation, HTC launches its new virtual reality glasses with some very interesting improvements, but above all with a more competitive price.

The first step towards this improvement focuses on the main part of any good glasses: its screen. Live Cosmos ditch technology OLED to focus on LCD, which allows you to increase the resolution, but especially the pixel pitch, what the brand calls “Sub-pixel resolution”.

This improves sharpness and at the same time prevents ghost images. Likewise, the update frequency has been increased to 90 Hz and the resolution increases up to 2,880 x 1700 pixels.

As if this were not enough, the FOV has been increased to 110 degree, which has to enhance the immersion experience with these glasses.

To catch all of our movements and not lose any of them, HTC has endowed this Live Cosmos from 6 cameras that work in unison, where we will have four frontal sensors (below, double frontal and above) and two lateral ones.

This must guarantee not only the capture of movements in a very high percentage, but that these must be reproduced more faithfully on the screen.

To complement this system, HTC has created some new drivers that somehow resemble the ones on Oculus Touch.

Unlike these, those of the HTC Vive Cosmos integrate more buttons and joysticks, where a particularity makes them totally different from the rest: they emit light.

Tracking by light on your cameras

Although other headphones have included LEDs as such, the system of HTC is based on the motion capture by powerful LEDs that allow the glasses to position each hand more precisely.

Another important issue to address is compatibility for users who already have glasses. HTC Vive. The brand will offer a series of additional hardware by way of Connection kit so existing Vive wireless adapters can work with Vive Cosmos.

To end, HTC It will no longer use the SteamVR user interface after the agreement with Valve ended and Valve decided to launch its own glasses, so the company has designed a new interface called Lens.

If we decide to buy these HTC Vive Cosmos as a pre-order, that is, a reservation, with said purchase we will have a subscription to 1 year Viveport Infinity (before October 2). The company has set a launch date and price: October 3 by $ 699$ 100 cheaper than the original model, which is great news.

We can currently reserve them by following the link below.