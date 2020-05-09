We are currently in aatypical situationa in which many of us still have to stay at home most of the time for the good of society as a whole. We have no choice but to join forces to overcome this time as soon as possible and in the most bearable way. Fortunately, we live in a current situation where the digital world coexists with the daily life of the human being, allowing usalleviate boredom through online content, finding forms of interaction and entertainment that do not mean having to leave the house.

Thanks to the constant evolution of technology, there are digital solutions that allow us, for a few moments, to escape from the delicate situation that the world as a whole is going through. These digital solutions, in addition to providing usreal-time information,They allow us to forget that we are confined in our homes, without going to school or university, without being able to travel or attend concerts or other activities with our friends.

Among the different digital alternatives available to citizens we findaugmented reality and mobile virtual reality. Both are, separately, sets of innovative technologies that achieve, from a simple mobile phone, that the user can enjoy experiences that make them feel that they are away from home.

Specifically, mobile augmented reality uses the smartphone camera and computational vision algorithms to understand what is seen through the device and superimpose virtual objects and everyday spaces on said vision in a realistic way as if we were in front of them. An example of this was the highly acclaimed‘Pokémon Go’, which conquered the hearts of many fans of the saga.

On the other hand, mobile virtual reality allows you to experience a totally computer-created world, completely different from the real world,thanks to glasses that allow stereoscopy.These glasses can be made of simple cardboard or plastic, and with a mobile inserted into them, we get virtual reality glasses with multiple possibilities.

With both types of realities we can experience thousands of places, discover corners that you have never seen or transport yourself to other universes. Now that we have some more free time, with the benefits of these technologies we can feel the long-awaited feeling of being able to leave the house:

Augmented reality: previous steps and recommendations

Enjoying mobile augmented reality is easier than ever and available to everyone. We will have to search“Google Play services for RA“in the top bar of the Google Play Store and install the application. At this point only compatible phones can proceed with the installation, although there will be no problem, since almost any current phone is capable of running augmented reality content. iOS, if the mobile supports it, there will be no previous step, after completing the instructions, all you have to do is choose content!

To the universe and beyond!

What better way to leave home than to travel directly into space.‘Solar System AR’offers the possibility to explore the solar system from the living room. You will be able to move and discover the neighboring planets up close, in addition to getting closer to the sun without burning yourself. You just have to download the application at the link below and run it. After opening it, you must point the camera at the ground and touch the screen. The sun and planets will immediately appear.You can get closer to the Sun or Earthsimply moving with the mobile.

Knowing Scotland

Traveling is not feasible during the state of alarm, but even so with ‘PortalAR’ we can visit Scotland without leaving home. You can ride it on a motorcycle and enjoy the wonderful mountains to the north, or visit the ancient castle of Edinburgh from the 11th century. For it,it will be as simple as downloading the application. When executing it, it will ask you to point to the ground and touch the screen to create the portal that, when crossing, will take you to the most beautiful corners of the English country.

Zoo at home

Animals are part of our social circle, particularly dogs and cats. But what if we could be next to a tiger or a duck?Thanks to Google we can have a zoo at home.Simply search for an animal of interest, such as a lion or bear.

In the results, under the images, an animation will appear and when you click on “View in 3D” you will be able to see and hear it; although magic arises when, when selecting “See in your space “,Instantly appears on the floor in your living room. Among the possible animals are the lion, tiger, leopard, shark, hedgehog, duck, emperor penguin, wolf, bear, horse, turtle and a long list that you can discover on your own.

Would you like to remodel your house?

Thanks to the application‘AR Plan 3D’You can take measurements to the millimeter of your rooms and, now that we have some more free time, plan a future remodeling. The process is completely guided and in less than 5 minutes you will have a plan and a 3D model of your room.

AR Plan 3D – Camera to Plan, Floorplanner

The catalog for augmented reality is constantly growing and you can find many other applications of different kinds. You only need to write what you like the most followed by “AR”. For example, when searching for “draw AR” in Google Play Store it will appear ‘Just a Line‘, an application that allows you to paint over the world around you, bringing out your most artistic side.

On the other hand, ‘Kings of Pool ‘encourages us to continue practicing our billiard skills without having a game table and, thanks to ‘YouCam ‘You can try new makeup without having to visit a store or hair salon.

Virtual reality: preliminary steps and recommendations

Virtual reality has the quality of transferring the user to another world. For it,will need cardboard or plastic glassesthat allow you to see the virtual environment stereoscopically. On the other hand, if you like crafts you can mount your own glasses thanks to the ‘Cardboard kit‘ of Google.

If you already have glasses, it will be as easy as installing the virtual reality service that can be downloaded through Google. When you open it, you will have to scan the QR code that comes with the glasses so that the mobile adapts to your viewfinder. It only remains to enjoy the content in virtual reality.

Anatomy exam: an atypical test

If you miss the classroom, this is your perfect experience. The former student of‘Expert in Development for Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality‘from the U-tad University Center, Jorge Esteban and current professor of’ Narratives for Virtual Reality ‘, has developed this mysterious short film with more than 3 million views.

You will live one of the rarest exams of your life. When accessing the video, in the lower right part, an icon similar to glasses will be observed, pressing it will duplicate the image for both eyes. In iOS you will have to activate the glasses by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner. It will only be necessary to put the mobile in the glasses and enjoy the experience.

Anatomy exam – Short 360º

Relax River VR

‘Relax River’ offers the possibility to relax in a boat while navigating a river between waterfalls and ruined cities. It is perfect to see the benefits of virtual reality, escape outside and enjoy thewonderful trip on the riveron either of its two routes.

Roller coasters

Do you dare to endure the dizzying falls of this roller coaster? Visit the website vrrollercoaster.app/webvr and enter your mobile in the viewer. You will be able to enjoy incredible views of the sea while you feel the adrenaline that this realistic attraction produces.

Netflix in virtual reality

Enjoy Netflix on another level! Thanks to the virtual reality of‘Netflix VR’You can watch your favorite movie or series on a giant screen inside a house at the foot of some snowy mountains.

Like augmented reality, the catalog of virtual experiences is quite diverse. You can enjoy extreme experiences such as simulating a free fall with ‘Falling VR simulator ‘. If you are one of those who likes to explore the world you can make expeditions thanks to ‘Google Expeditions’.

Finally, if you want to practice your next talk or presentation you can have your own audience thanks to ‘Public speaking VR ‘.

Enjoy it! We want to encourage you to continue looking for experiences in Virtual and Augmented Reality on the topics that you like the most. You will find more possibilities than you can imagine! Furthermore, if you are interested in this world of extended realities and would like to learn how to develop content in this area, there are several centers available based on the reputedU-tad, the University Center pioneer in the formation of the undergraduate and postgraduate profiles that lead this exciting industry and that develops virtual reality projects for hospitals and associations of people with autism.

