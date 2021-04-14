Virtual Reality, 5G and BIM modeling, three new courses in Higher Level of Professional Training

Three new training courses in Higher Degree are incorporated into the Vocational Training teachings. It is about specialization in Development of videogames and virtual reality, Implementation of 5G networks and Building Information Modeling (BIM). They have been approved by the Council of Ministers, at the proposal of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

The implementation of these three courses is part of the Plan for the Modernization of Vocational Training being developed by the ministry. With these three new formations, the catalog has a total of 190 vocational training qualifications, including 12 specialization courses.

These three courses are Higher Grade training in the field of Vocational Training and complement the skills of those who already have a VET degree and they want to specialize in emerging sectors with a high level of employability.

VET Specialization in Videogame Development and Virtual Reality

It is included in the professional family of Informatics and Communications, and includes the competence of designing and developing interactive virtual and augmented reality applications, as well as video games for different devices and platforms, using state-of-the-art tools that allow action in all phases of its development.

For the preparation of this training offer, which has a duration of 600 hours, the Ministry has taken into account the latest technological developments of a key industry in cultural interaction and framed in the fourth industrial revolution and the digitization of productive activity.

Specialization in Implementation of 5G networks

It is from the professional family of Electricity and Electronics and with a duration of 300 hours, establishes the competence to put into operation and maintain the infrastructure of the 5G networks and the interconnection equipment that reside in the data centers, applying current regulations, quality protocols, privacy and digital security.

For its creation, the Ministry, in collaboration with companies in the sector, has taken into account the new technologies and infrastructures that support the main solutions for digital transformation, such as the Internet of things, Big Data, robotics and virtual reality.

Specialization in Building Information Modeling (BIM)

This 600 hour training is from the professional Installation and Maintenance family. The course includes the development and modeling of graphic and non-graphic information of architecture, engineering and construction projects with the BIM methodology in its different dimensions, as well as the competence to collaborate in the project processes.