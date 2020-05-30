© elEconomista.es

The one that is coming, which premieres the episodes of its last season on Amazon Prime before Telecinco, continues to take out promotional pills. After that of Mariscos Recio, riddled with winks to the coronavirus, comes another, along the same lines as the previous one, also on confinement.

“Welcome to the first virtual meeting of Mirador de Montepinar”. Thus begins the new promotional video for the twelfth -and last as we know it- season of La que se avecina.

Also read: Recording in times of coronavirus: LQSA measurements

The Contubernio sitcom that premieres instead of Telecinco, on the Amazon Prime Video streming platform, continues with its promotional advances in video and in them the current situation of health crisis is palpable. First was this fake spot from Antonio Recio’s fishmonger, with a face screen included.

In the new promo of the fiction of the Caballeros, Antonio Recio, president of the community, has called the first virtual meeting, by Zoom video call.

Neighborhood Council by Zoom

The fish wholesaler thus brings together Amador, Enrique Pastor, Fina, Fermín, Menchu ​​la ‘Tanqueta’, Nines, Berta, Bruno and the rest of the neighbors in a virtual madness full of references to the coronavirus pandemic: masks, disinfections, the Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine controversy, opening of common areas, facial displays, PPE (and Blas) suits, etc.

The essence of what has been confinement

Neighborhood conflicts, with quarantine, are closer to the surface than ever and Menchu ​​does not hesitate to criticize Maite’s physique, for example. The meeting gets out of control, without a word being understood, and the fishmonger ends it, to demonstrate, wrapped in a flag and pot in hand.

Recio: “Welcome to the first virtual meeting of Mirador de Montepinar”.

Bruno: “How timely.”

Menchu ​​’la Tanqueta’: “What a downturn ‘la Cuqui’ hit with this pandemic!”

Fermín: “Tanqueta, we are hearing you”.

The ‘Cuqui’ (to the ‘Tanqueta’): “Well, you’ve made yourself look good.”

Yolanda Morcillo (to Maite): “It’s the camera, it deforms!”

Bruno: Can someone tell me what phase we are in?

Amador: “Hey, you don’t hear well, I ‘reverb’ (sic) the sound. I ‘reverb’.”

Fine: “Put on your helmets, big head!”

Enrique: “But why don’t you take off your masks at home? You don’t understand.”

Lola: “Pescadero, can you find out what you want?”

Recio: “Nothing, see you. I miss sending!”

Nines: “Is the community going to give us chloroquine?”

Enrique: “Don’t take that, it’s poison!”

Recio: “If Trump takes it, it can’t be bad!”

Fermín: “But isn’t chloroquine about rinsing your teeth?”

Enrique: “No!”

Fina: “Are you disinfecting the elevator?”

Raquel: “Is the pool going to open?”

Amador: “I want an EPI suit.”

Coque: “And I, one of Blas.”

Cushion man: “Cough me in the face, I want to die!”

Recio: “The session is adjourned, I have to make a pan.”

Berta: “Antonio, this pot, no. What is for meatballs”.

