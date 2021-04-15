Virtual meeting – The J&J vaccine, evictions and the situation in Cuba – Telemundo Miami (51)

In our virtual meeting we talked about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the evictions and the situation in Cuba.

We will dispel the doubts about the effectiveness and what the pause established by the FDA and the CDC to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means.

Also, how the authorities prepare for a possible wave of evictions and, after the congress of the Communist Party this weekend, Cuba would have a government without Castro in more than six decades.

