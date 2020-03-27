A young businessman from NL criticized Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s position regarding the Covid-19 contagion prevention measures he gave his employees.

Alejandro Reyna Aguilar, a New York businessman in the recycling industry, criticized the position of Ricardo Salinas Pliego regarding the Covid-19 contagion prevention measures that a company owner must implement with his employees.

After the founder of Grupo Salinas declared that Mexicans “we will not die of coronavirus, but we will starveReyna recorded a video in which she affirms that she prefers “to see empty offices, than full funeral homes, crowded hospitals and suffering families.”

Reyna Aguilar, who also serves as Director-General of the State Youth Institute in Jaime Rodríguez’s state administration, “El Bronco”, considered that “Mexico must decide differently from Italy and Spain, the businessmen are part of the solution, the governments, another important part, but the last decision is ours, we must not return to our normal life. “

This, after Ricardo Salinas Pliego declared that “life cannot stopWell, you have to go out and fight to stop this economic storm. “

“Today we are bad, the streets are empty, everything is closed: empty schools, empty hotels, empty restaurants … this cannot be, life has to continue,” said Salinas.

In response, Reyna Aguilar warns in the video circulating on social networks that “Mexico is going to have a lot of problems if we act irresponsibly and we scare people that the economy is more important than health. “