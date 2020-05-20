Yayoi Kusama’s The Infinity Mirrored Room: The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013) is one of the most popular attractions on the Los Angeles Broad.

Yayoi Kusama received great recognition in 1965 when he produced his Infinity Mirror Room. Using mirrors, he transformed the intense repetition of his paintings and previous works on paper into a perceptual experience.

You may remember that the Japanese painter visited Mexico in 2014 to show her spectacular infinite worlds, which you can get to know virtually thanks to the online exhibition.

Fortunately, the museum has introduced a new way to experience the artwork online.

Organized by Ed Patuto, director of public participation at the museum Broad, and Darin Klein, Associate Director of Events and Programs, a new Instagram TV series combines images of the starry universe of Kusama with musical selections from Los Angeles artists and sound musicians.

Throughout her career, the artist has produced more than twenty different Infinity Mirror rooms. From performance-themed halls to multimedia installations, each of Kusama’s kaleidoscopic settings offers the opportunity to enter an illusion of infinite space.

So you can enjoy the Infinity Room without leaving home, The Broad decided to bring this installation to your YouTube channel. Through various videos, you will be able to enter this immersive work.

The LED installation is one of the two “Infinity rooms”In The Broad collection, along with Japanese artist Longing for Eternity (2017).

Enjoy the videos from your cell phone or computer. In addition, we recommend you to do it with headphones, since these have music and sounds from different artists.

Some videos last just over 14 minutes and are more than 5 projections.

Finally, Ed Patuto expressed to Arnet:

“The success of Broad’s online programming shows that our audience appreciates new ways to experience works of art other than through traditional didactic engagement.”

