Virtual exhibition of Somos, the Mexican Netflix series, is now available at the Museo Memoria y Tolerancia – Tomatazos

On June 30, it arrives on the Netflix platform, Are, a Mexican miniseries that, in a fictional way, will narrate the events related to the Allende massacre. The largest streaming company joins forces with the Memory and Tolerance Museum to shape the Somos Exhibition, a virtual tour of the making of the series and its deeper details.

Yesterday, Tuesday, June 22, the virtual tour of Somos was inaugurated at 7 in the afternoon. The website presents an exhibition divided into several segments: Behind We Are, From Reality to Fiction and The World of We Are, all completely set to music by the composer Victor Hernandez Stumpfhauser. According to the website “the digital exhibition arose to accompany the launch of this project” and “seeks to show the principles and processes of creation of this series.”

Somos is produced by James Schamus, written by Monika Revilla, who was behind El baile de los 41 – 95% and La Casa de las Flores – 86%, and Fernanda melchor, renowned Mexican writer, author of novels such as Hurricane Season and Paradais. The miniseries is directly inspired by Anatomy of a massacre, a brutal report by the journalist Ginger thompson published in 2017 through Propublica about the massacres in Allende a few years ago. Here one of its fragments:

In March 2011, the sleepy cattle town of about 23,000 and just a 40-minute drive from the Texas border was attacked. Hitmen from the Los Zetas cartel, one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in the world, swept through Allende and surrounding towns like a flash flood; they demolished houses and businesses, kidnapped and killed dozens, possibly hundreds, of men, women and children.

The impact generated by that episode in Allende has not been forgotten and, through fiction, various Mexican artists will dedicate themselves to remembering it. The violence carried out by organized crime is an evil that has been in Mexican territory for many years and continues to repeat itself with no apparent end; Just look at what happened recently in the city of Reynosa, where armed groups randomly massacred at least 15 civilians in broad daylight without the authorities doing anything. The terror produced by the narco remains very much alive and it seems that only fictions remain to do justice to the dead, at least to remind us that something is still wrong.

Are is starring Mercedes Hernández, Jesus AIDS, Jero Medina and more. It will be composed of six chapters. You can enter the virtual exhibition here.

