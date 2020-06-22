COVID19 has transformed various industries, one of the most affected has been the events industry, the way in which events are carried out has given a turn to virtual events. The new normality has led to preparing a more digitized business future. Today, digital identities have more prominence.

Rebeca Salinas and David Aréizaga, speak to us about the importance of virtual events in this new normality. The way in which we must manage to transmit experiences through this platform, taking into account the digital tools that we have at our disposal.

Some advantages that digital platforms have for hosting events are: Cheap, they increase the geographical area and number of attendees, strengthen the network of contacts and have measurable results.

To hear more about virtual events, we invite you to listen to the following webinar:

