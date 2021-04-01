Virtual Encounter – Pfizer Effectiveness in Children and COVID Passport in Florida – Telemundo Miami (51)

In our virtual meeting on Thursdays we talked about different aspects of the coronavirus vaccine and the so-called COVID passport.

A group of experts talks about the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in children under 18 years of age. Also, can an employer force you to get the vaccine to return to the workplace? We spoke to an attorney about the matter.

We also addressed the issue of the possible COVID passport, which would allow people who have received the vaccine to travel freely.

