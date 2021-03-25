Virtual Encounter – Electoral Ghosts and Crisis on the Border – Telemundo Miami (51)

At our virtual meeting on Thursdays we discussed the contentious issue of ghost candidates, a political stunt to confuse voters that it is legal in Florida. We analyze what it takes to change the law.

In addition, thousands of Cubans continue to arrive at the border between Mexico and the United States, but not all of them will be able to legalize. A lawyer tells us what to do and we also look at the possible political cost of the immigration crisis to the administration of President Joe Biden.

Be part of the conversation under the leadership of Gloria Ordaz at 6:30 pm on all Telemundo 51 digital platforms, including Roku.