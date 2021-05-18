Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 Announced Its First Guests

You can experience the best of anime with the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. The first round of guests and much more details have already been announced.

Anime fans can be very happy. Crunchyroll recently announced that the first round of guests and the schedule for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is ready. As if this weren’t enough, they also released a big surprise. This is a preview of the premiere of the anime TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You OVA which we present below:

Registration for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is open at expo.crunchyroll.com. Crunchyroll is inviting the global anime community to sign up for a free pass to this year’s event where you can see all the action, exclusive announcements, guest panels, and many more surprises.

Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 once again brings together the global anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation. The event will air August 5-7 only on expo.crunchyroll.com.

Who are the guests?

As we said before, the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 has already announced its first round of guests and we will tell you all the details below:

Cherami leigh

An actress for over 20 years, Cherami has appeared on Friday Night Lights, Shameless, Chase, Bones, and NCIS: LA. She also worked on the Emmy-winning Fast Food Nation, Temple Grandin, and played young LeAnn Rimes on Holiday in Your Heart. Most recently, he starred in the religious-themed film Beyond the Farthest Star. Cherami has also participated in more than 50 video games and 150 animated projects, including Doc McStuffins, King’s Quest, and Borderlands 2, as well as popular anime series such as Sword Art Online. , Sailor Moon and Fairy Tail.

Vampy bit me

A cosplayer originally from a small town in Oklahoma, Vampy now resides in California. She was discovered by the Japanese company Kotobukiya and appeared in OTACOOL 2 by Danny Choo. He loves Gunpla, games and creating new cosplays. She most recently worked with Banpresto World Figure Colosseum as the Official Host / Marketing Representative for the One Piece and Dragon Ball Z figures. You can see her streaming her passions online or participating in the gaming and Gundam communities.

Mario Good

Mario is a content creator who specializes in geek culture and the founder of Digital Era Entertainment, a New York-based production outlet, which will introduce new things to V-CRX 2021. He has appeared on Anime News Network in its episodes. website from 2007-2008, and has spent more than a decade as a professional emcee for everything from cosplay contests to fight-themed performances like Kaiju Big Battel from 2017-2018. Outside of DEE streams / projects, you can watch him host weekly GalaxyCon Live fan events or as a Screen Rant narrator on YouTube and Lyndsey Luther’s Greencloak audiobook.

Okitsugu kado

Oki-san is a restaurant industry veteran who first came across vegetable carving in Toronto, thanks to chef Tomohiro Isogai. After a short apprenticeship, he returned to Japan and began studying this art form in depth. Flowers and animals are what is normally carved, but Oki-san’s inspiration is different, as in Star Wars and anime characters. In addition to being invited four times to the Star Wars Celebration, Oki-san also competed in the 2013 Euro Carving Championship in Moscow, where he ranked fourth in the fruit category. He is excited to return to the V-CRX and is eager to meet anime and Crunchyroll fans around the world!