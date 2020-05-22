The current stress levels are similar to those seen in the APA survey “Stress in the US” in 2008, that is, during the so-called “Great Recession”

The coronavirus pandemic, along with the challenges of online education and the economy, are causing high levels of stress in parents of children under 18 in the United States, as announced this Thursday by the American Psychological Association (APA).

A survey of more than 3,000 people reveals that 46% of parents reported high levels of stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while 71% of recognized that supervising online learning while working from home is a major source of stress.

Only 28% of adults who do not have children under the age of 18-year-olds report similar levels of stress.

“For many parents, it can be overwhelming to face competing lawsuits at home and to work alongside potential financial challenges during this unprecedented crisis,” said Arthur Evans, executive director of the APA.

“Children are good observers and often notice and react to stress or anxiety in their parents, caregivers, peers, and community. Parents should prioritize their self-care and do everything possible to model healthy ways of dealing with stress and anxiety, “he added.

The APA study also found that the economy is a major source of stress for 70% of adults, a considerable rise compared to the 46% reflected in the survey that this association did last year on stress.

In fact, current levels of stress are similar to those seen in the APA survey “Stress in the US” in 2008, that is, during the so-called “Great Recession”.

It may interest you:

Why it is important to identify stress symptoms in the body

Coronavirus: Knit wrists to eliminate stress

What foods serve to sleep better during confinement

.