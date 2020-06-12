When the coronavirus pandemic stopped soccer, the FIFA video game filled the time gaps for many players. Now that football is back, FIFA will fill the gap that the coronavirus has created in the stands, deserted for reasons of health protection when the First Championship resumes on Thursday. Jaume Roures, managing partner of Mediapro, the company in charge of the production of LaLiga broadcasts and owner of its rights in dozens of countries, anticipated it two weeks ago. Roures saw the experience of the Bundesliga very poorly, its echoes, the screams of the footballers, the loneliness of the naked stadium and announced that they would add an ancient sound of crowds to the broadcasts: canned stands. On Sunday night, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, confirmed it, showing in The Great Game of Vamos a proof of filling in the absent public of Eibar-Real Sociedad, the last match played before confinement, behind closed doors.

A murmur accompanies the course of the meeting, and even a goal is sung: an old celebration of Ipurua recovered to wrap something new. While all this is being heard, in the background a computer-generated vague mass flashes that occupies the towns of the countryside, a videogame landscape. “We have worked with a Norwegian company specialized in virtual public [Vizrt], and also with EA Sports, from the FIFA game, because what one hears when playing FIFA is the real sound of the stadiums in each place, ”said Tebas, who stressed that viewers will be able to choose. “We will see a good virtual realization, but anyone can choose to go to the real situation that exists.”

This Monday Roger Brosel, responsible for programming and content at LaLiga, extended something more when he spoke about the intentions of this virtualization during the presentation organized by Movistar +: “It is much better for broadcasting. For us it is very important to give the best audiovisual experience to all viewers. We want to give a top show worldwide, a little more immersion, that the viewer is part of the show, “he said.

The development work of this virtual prosthesis is carried out against the clock. “The last tests were made this Monday [por el domingo] in Getafe ”, says Juan Andrés García Ropero Bropi, director of Sports for Movistar +. According to sources familiar with the project, the filling of the stands works very well in the master plane, the camera that shows the overview of the stadium, but still requires adjustments in other planes closer to the field, such as in the monitoring of players after to score a goal. The health protocols add a certain complication, since some of these cameras at the foot of the field will vary their position to move away from the areas of greatest risk of contagion of the stadiums.

It will also change the appearance of the interviews on the field after the games: the camera and the editor will have to be placed at a distance, almost in the stands, and will bring the microphone to the footballer or coach with a pole that saves the distance.

Advertising space

In addition to LaLiga’s goal of providing fans with an experience closer to what they were used to before the pandemic, clubs have also seen commercial advantages in virtualizing the stands. For a few seconds before the games, in addition to the virtual audience, advertising will be seen in the stands. “That allows us to give visibility to the club’s main sponsors who have lost it all this time,” they say from Alavés.

From other teams with a very close relationship with their audience, they want to underline that computer generated heads do not replace them. “It’s a television issue, we don’t have much to say in that regard. What we are clear about is that in Ipurua we will not supplant the fans with dolls or photos or anything like that ”, they say from Eibar. That line is also followed by Leganés: “In football, fans can never be substituted, they are the main value of our club.”

Those who have had more access to the tests are satisfied. “When the agent who was more reluctant has seen the evidence, she has had more satisfaction than they thought,” says Bropi. On Saturday, the shocked was former soccer player and commentator Gary Lineker, who was watching a German game with canned stands: “I am watching the Bundesliga at BT Sport and the sound of canned public is definitely better than the haunting silence that accompanies soccer behind closed doors. It also helps commentators, I think. Of course, it’s not like the real thing, but it’s better, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Watching the @Bundesliga_EN on @btsport and the manufactured crowd noise is definitely better than the eerie silence that comes with behind closed doors football. Helps the commentators too, I reckon. Not like the real thing, of course, but better. – Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 6, 2020

There are also those who underline the value of broadcasting the real vacuum, such as Alex Martínez Roig, director of content for Movistar +: “I am always very envious of the special NFL programs where life in a field is perfectly heard. Many times we have talked about it among ourselves, that we were improving the technological part of the image, but the sound is very difficult, because it is surrounded by so many people. I think this part of the league also has this challenge. “

In any case, all the participants in the project insist that it is an option for the spectators. “You were in your house, what are you going to wear?” They asked him on Sunday. “I am the virtual one,” replied the president of LaLiga.