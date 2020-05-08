Volkswagen is employing new technologies related to the computer design and virtual reality to create their new electric cars of the ID family. Engineers no longer sit behind a screen to design a car that is later modeled on clay. Now, after that process, they can render it in three dimensions and interact with it to design from the largest pieces to the most elementary, verifying that they truly fit reality.

The Desing assisted by computer It has been an essential tool for the last decades for engineers in their task of designing new models. However, despite this technology, the true digital transformation in design of cars has come with the electrification of the car. The immediate entry into force of new emission regulations has accelerated the need to reduce the development costs of the new models. In addition, the radical change that the new electrical architectures in the distribution of components, with many more possibilities, it has forced more if possible the digital transformation of design.

In this field, Volkswagen is one of the fastest manufacturers to sign up for this revolution. The ID family that Volkswagen has been presenting for the past few years shows some of those designs come true. The true magic of this technology is not that it shortens the time it takes for the entire design process, but in the cost reduction of development that allows.

At an online press conference offered by the Volkswagen Group’s chief designer, Klaus Bischoff, the leader stated that both the new eighth-generation Golf and the full range of electric vehicles that make up the ID family They are the first models to be born from a fully digitized design. As head of design for the entire Volkswagen Group, Bischoff ensures that each car incorporates the group’s design language, while the identity of each brand is developed “towards an electric future”.

Digital design increases the number of contributions and creative influences. Bischoff has professionals from more than 30 nationalities among all the company’s design studios on his team. Bischoff described the steps that are taken to go from the most basic 2D sketches to a first 3D image created by “virtual wires” and modeled “in the cloud” through a augmented reality hardware. This means that its designers do not sit in front of a computer to project the car, but they can see their work come true in front of them and interact with it.

After basic modeling, it goes into detail, both in the design of the larger components of the interior and in its assembly and connection, for which much smaller parts are necessary. The visualization software offers the possibility of modifying the materials of the coatings and is also capable of simulating the appearance it offers under different lighting situations, casting shadows. Designers can rotate the rendered vehicle, changing the viewing angle. Even the design of the interface that communicates the user with the car is also done digitally. The interior sound of Volkswagen electric cars is also unique. It has been created by the Hungarian composer Leslie Mandoki, and is consistent with the rest of the design.

However, this highly technological process also has some limitations. According to Bischoff, “any immersive 3D rendering that attempts to show a vehicle running in a real environment still requires intensive use of resources,” so at some points in development, teams need traditional clay models, although much less frequently than before.

The MEB platform, in which it has invested almost 5.5 million euros, allows the Volkswagen Group to manufacture all kinds of models from it. In all of them will use the same components which provides a wide economy of scale, crucial, according to the company, to make electric vehicles profitable. In this case, virtual tools played a fundamental role in the R&D process. “We came up with many body styles and were able to present them to the engineers almost realistically.”

