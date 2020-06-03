Right now the virus cannot be detected until three days after infection.

They recommend doing three tests in the five days prior to each race

European virololes recommend that pilots isolate themselves for five days before each race, to ensure that they are not infected with covid-19.

Formula 1 has designed a series of measures to minimize the risk of contagion on return to activity, but experts see it as insufficient and recommend five-day confinement for all paddock personnel and have three tests during this period to run from safe way.

“The current tests are not good enough to detect infections in the first two days after infection,” Dr. Jeremy Rossman, a virologist at the University of Kent, told The Independent in a statement.

“Most people can detect the virus within three to five days, so that everyone get tested three times in five days would give us the confidence to know that most people are not infected. All staff would have to isolate themselves during the tests, “added Rossman.

Rossman explains that if the pilots or personnel become infected in the five days prior to the test, they cannot be reliably detected to have the virus. The test would come out negative even if it is positive and this can cause them to infect other people on the track without knowing they are sick.

A good way to avoid this situation is to do a second test on all those who give negative results. The doctor recommends confinement during these five days to avoid infections.

After these months of studying the covid-19, virologists conclude that the virus still cannot be detected hours after infection. The maximum time with which it can be detected, before symptoms appear, is three days after infection.

