Virgo Sex Traits – Virgo Sex Drive and What They Find Attractive

It’s always the quiet ones that are the real freaky-deeky ones. Think about the last time you hooked up with a Virgo — that’s all the proof you’ll need! (And if you haven’t had the experience yet, I feel bad for you!) Virgos get a lot of flack for being shy or too reserved — they’re even represented by “the virgin” or “the maiden” —but in between the sheets, this mutable earth sign really knows how to get down!

First of all, consider yourself to be very blessed and highly favored if you find yourself fooling around with a Virgo. Their sign is the absolute most picky when it comes to choosing their partner, so they must think you’re a total dreamboat to even spend time with you! Virgo is the sign of servitude, so if you’re more dominant in bed, they’re gonna eat. Item. up. They’re also able to get off from getting you off.

Virgos want to know everything about your body. They need to know exactly where, what, and how to touch you in order to give you the best experience possible with them. Verbal communication helps a ton here — if you think your Virgo paramour doesn’t know where to start, give them a little help. Once they know where to begin, they can get to work and show you to a great time!

Being an earth sign, Virgos are ~ sensual ~ by nature. They’re also curious and eager to experiment with different toys, positions, S&M, kinky shit, anything. They’ll try pretty much anything once, and if they don’t like something, they’ll let you know fast and immediately want to move on to something else! Don’t hesitate to share your fantasies with a Virgo. If they’re interested (which they probs will be), they’ll go above and beyond to bring that fantasy to life, even better than you could have imagined.

The (arguably) best part about taking a Virgo to bed? First of all, if it’s just a hookup, their matter-of-fact nature means that they’ll leave and get out of your hair quickly afterwards. Even better is that this squeaky-clean sign will have a towel ready, clothes neatly folded in the corner, and already have everything you need prepared once you’re done fooling around. They really are the full package, and they’re convenient and helpful afterwards, to boot? Incredible!

You can ask for an inch (😏) but they’ll give you a mile in bed. They’re attentive, they’re thrilled about making you feel good, and they love to get to know aaaallllll of your turn-ons and ins-and-outs (😏😏😏) —and you know what? It almost makes up for their know-it-all attitude outside of bed! JK, JK, but seriously — Virgos are the perfect example of a “a babe in the streets, and a freak between the sheets.” Trust me, you won’t regret taking one of these hotties for a whirl in bed!

Jake Register Jake Register (better known by his Instagram handle, @jakesastrology) is a Libra and the author of Cosmopolitan’s weekly Sexoscopes.

