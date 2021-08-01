Virgo Horoscope for August 2021

Add these dates to your GCal: Sunday, August 8: New Moon in LeoSunday, August 22: Full Moon in Aquarius Sunday, August 22: Sun enters Virgo

Psst, wanna know a secret? Of course you do, Virgo! Even though we’re rolling into August with big Leo season energy, this is also your birthday month. And although perhaps you’re a bit more subtle that your lion neighbor, you’re going to make sure that these next few weeks are setting you up for a fantastic trip around the Sun. But first, we gotta spend a little time getting organized. And let’s be honest, you love that color-coordinated bookshelf shit. So let’s do this.

First up, a New Moon in Leo on August 8 offers a powerful self-reflection opportunity. For you, this lunation serves as both an ending and a beginning. Occurring in the area of ​​your chart associated with the subconscious realm, this New Moon invites you to carefully examine your psyche. Explore your internal monologue: What’s really going on behind the scenes? How do you truly feel? Which cycles do you need to break in order to heal? This is an excellent time to step away from whatever — or whoever — is holding you back from living your best life because, on the flip side, New Moons are also launching pads for manifestation. Under this sky, you may find yourself setting firm boundaries with a friend, lover, or even your supervisor — but don’t stress. Trust the process, Virgo darling. Fundamentally, you’re moving around the dirt, making room to plant powerful seeds that will blossom into exciting opportunities that are fully aligned with your emotional needs.

During a New Moon, however, we have no nocturnal illumination: The sky is completely dark. Without any visibility, how can you be sure that you’re implementing changes in the correct spaces? That will be resolved on August 22, when a Full Moon in Aquarius electrifies the sky, delivering some straightforward answers. But wait, doesn’t that sound strangely … familiar? Why yes, Virgo darling! This is the second Full Moon in Aquarius of the season (the first occurred on July 23), making this lunation a Blue Moon! Although the Moon’s hue will not actually transform (though… you never know…), this celestial spotlight will shine directly on the areas of life that need some clarification. Now, you’ll have the ability to see everything — the good, the bad, the ugly — with crystal clear visibility. Yes, it’s not all going to be pretty. But by acknowledging your unique challenges and hurdles, their cascading influence will start dissipating right before your eyes. Let me put it simply: When in doubt, tell the truth. And that’s that.

Wipe that sweat off your brow, Virgo! Just a few hours after the Blue Moon, the Sun cruises into your own zodiac sign, marking the beginning of 2021’s Virgo Season on August 22. And it’s already shaping up to be one of a party! With Mercury (your planetary ruler) and Mars posted up in Virgo, too, there’s already a lot of cosmic energy swirling in your domain. Happy birthday, Virgo darling! For the next few weeks, the cosmos are speaking your language. You’re entering a fabulous period defined by confidence, inspiration, and dynamic momentum. What do you want? What do you need? Right now, you don’t have to choose — have your cake and eat it too, Virgo babe! It’s your time to shine!

