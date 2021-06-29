Virgo Gift Guide – Best Birthday Present Ideas Virgos Will Love

. / Katie Buckleitner

Here’s the thing about Virgos: They’re picky. Which makes it hard to find the perfect birthday present for them. Born from August 23 to September 22, these analytical earth signs are known for their precision, care, and attention to detail. They’re service-oriented, which means they always get their loved ones the perfect bday presents … and will notice if you don’t put equal care into the birthday present you give them. Basically, shopping for a Virgo is pretty intimidating!

Don’t worry though — we’re here to help. The first thing to know about Virgos is that they’re super practical, so you might want to get them a nice version of something they already use, like a beautiful notebook or a luxury candle. Or choose something that will help them organize their life, like a planner or book ends.

Still need ideas? Virgos tend to be interested in wellness, so products like face masks or fancy teas are a good choice. They usually choose understated, high-quality clothes, and jewelry, so pick something well-made that will last over something trendy. As earth signs, they’re in tune with their senses, so give them a cozy blanket they can run their fingers over or fancy headphones so they can listen to their favorite music. Their sign rules the digestive system, so kitchen accessories or delicious snacks are another option. Finally, Virgos love plants, so yes, get them yet another succulent — they’ll appreciate it!

Here are some gift ideas Virgos will likely adore.

1

A Flower Kit

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

Show how thoughtful you are with a grow-your-own-birth-flower kit.

two

A Virgo Necklace

14k Gold Fill & Semiprecious Birthstone Zodiac Mini Disc Necklace NASHELLE nordstrom.com

$ 70.00

Let your pal subtly show off their Virgo pride with a zodiac necklace.

3

A Poster

Virgo Wall Art oSANDARAo etsy.com

$ 26.13

Help your Virgo friend show off their sign with a gorgeous print.

4

A Tote Bag

What Your Sign * Really * Means: The Virgo Tote Bag

Show your friend that you really * get * their Virgo traits.

5

A Makeup Set

NARS Summer Orgasm Mini Duo

Nars’ iconic Orgasm products are perfect for a Virgo — seemingly sweet and natural at first glance… but with a sexy side too.

6

A Notebook

Sunset Notebook domainbylaurahodgesstudio.com

$ 18.00

No one loves a to-do list like a Virgo, so help ’em out with a pretty notebook.

7

To nightgown

22 Momme Feminine Silk Chemise

Earth signs are alllll about how materials feel on their skin, so they’ll love a slinky nightgown like this one.

8

To Teapot

Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea Willow & Everett amazon.com

$ 21.99

Does your Virgo friend always have at least a dozen types of tea at home? Give them a fancy teapot, complete with an infuser.

glow theblackleaftea.com

$ 8.00

And of course, your Virgo needs some tea to go with that teapot!

10

Bookends

WITHOUT Bacchus Bookends Set

These chic bookends will help your Virgo bestie keep their TBR stack in order.

eleven

A Planner

Planner 2021-2022

You knew it was coming… no one loves a planner like a Virgo! Bonus: Their b-day coincides with the start of a new school year, so there are plenty of cute options available.

12

A Bath Soak

Homebody Full Spectrum of Possibilities CBD Bath Bomb Soak

Level-up your Virgo’s relaxation routine with a fancy bath soak.

13

Silicone Straws

Five Two Silicone Straws five two food52.com

$ 25.00

Virgos might be the sign most likely to carry silicone straws with them everywhere they go — they’re passionate about important causes, like environmentalism, and they will remember to actually clean them!

14

A Headband

Satin Ruffle Headband Mint No Wallflower Project wolfandbadger.com

$ 81.00

You know how Virgo is sometimes portrayed as an angel? Well, this headband is basically a halo.

fifteen

umbrella

Harlem Toile Umbrella

This umbrella is perfect for a Virgo — it’s practical but also beautiful.

16

A Cookbook

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Simon & Schuster amazon.com

Virgos don’t just want to learn how to cook — they want to understand what makes their favorite recipes so delicious. Samin Nosrat’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat does both.

17

A Catchall Dish

Zodiac Trinket Dish AnukritiDesigns etsy.com

$ 16.99

Virgo’s motto might as well be, “A place for everything, and everything in its place.” Give them a pretty dish for their odds and ends.

18

A Sexy Book

Cosmo’s Zodiac Sex: The Hottest Sex Positions for Every Astrological Sign Hearst Home amazon.com

$ 12.73

As earth signs, Virgos are particularly in tune with all things ~ sensual ~.

19

To go

Peace Vase by Justina Blakeney®

Virgos looove plants, so give them a unique vase along with some of their favorite flowers or branches.

twenty

A Swimsuit

All In One-Piece

Your Virgo pal is probably sick of the swimsuit they bought in May by the time their b-day comes around in August or September. So surprise them with a new one.

twenty-one

Another Swimsuit

GabiFresh Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit swimsuitsforall.com

$ 108.00

… or how about a color block option?

22

A Mercury Retrograde Phone Case

Mercury Retrograde Tarot Card Phone Case

Since they’re ruled by Mercury, Virgos feel the effects of Mercury Retrograde extra hard.

2. 3

Cheese knives

S / 3 Albero Cheese Knife Set, Oak vietri onekingslane.com

$ 44.00

A lot of Virgos love cooking and serving delicious food — so give them a set of cheese knives for their next night in.

24

A Bday Card

Zodiac Sign Birthday Card – Virgo HonestAFCards etsy.com

$ 5.00

Virgos appreciate thoughtfulness, so tell ’em how much you love’ em in a card.

25

To candle

Serendipity candle

Virgos want their homes to be sweet-smelling, so give them a candle. Hand-poured in Philadelphia, this one has notes of orange blossom, lilac, and yuzu.

26

Fancy Soap

Basil Hand Soap, 250 mL Le Labo net-a-porter.com

$ 23.00

There’s a stereotype that Virgos are obsessed with cleaning — if it’s true for your Virgo pal, give them the fanciest hand soap you can find.

vintageroyalty etsy.com

$ 48.00

These brass earrings have earth sign vibes.

28

Pretty storage

Joss & Main Essentials 4 Piece Screw Top Glass Kitchen Canister Set joss jossandmain.com

$ 28.00

These chic kitchen canisters help your Virgo store their ingredients in style.

29

Headphones

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones

Virgos get totally absorbed in their favorite music / podcast / audiobook, so help them cancel everything else out.

30

A T-Shirt

The Most Virgo-y Virgo T-Shirt

This Virgo tee goes with everything.

