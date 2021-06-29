Virgo Gift Guide – Best Birthday Present Ideas Virgos Will Love

. / Katie Buckleitner
Here’s the thing about Virgos: They’re picky. Which makes it hard to find the perfect birthday present for them. Born from August 23 to September 22, these analytical earth signs are known for their precision, care, and attention to detail. They’re service-oriented, which means they always get their loved ones the perfect bday presents … and will notice if you don’t put equal care into the birthday present you give them. Basically, shopping for a Virgo is pretty intimidating!
Don’t worry though — we’re here to help. The first thing to know about Virgos is that they’re super practical, so you might want to get them a nice version of something they already use, like a beautiful notebook or a luxury candle. Or choose something that will help them organize their life, like a planner or book ends.
Still need ideas? Virgos tend to be interested in wellness, so products like face masks or fancy teas are a good choice. They usually choose understated, high-quality clothes, and jewelry, so pick something well-made that will last over something trendy. As earth signs, they’re in tune with their senses, so give them a cozy blanket they can run their fingers over or fancy headphones so they can listen to their favorite music. Their sign rules the digestive system, so kitchen accessories or delicious snacks are another option. Finally, Virgos love plants, so yes, get them yet another succulent — they’ll appreciate it!
Here are some gift ideas Virgos will likely adore.
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below
1
A Flower Kit
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
Show how thoughtful you are with a grow-your-own-birth-flower kit.
two
A Virgo Necklace
14k Gold Fill & Semiprecious Birthstone Zodiac Mini Disc Necklace NASHELLE nordstrom.com
$ 70.00
Let your pal subtly show off their Virgo pride with a zodiac necklace.
3
A Poster
Virgo Wall Art oSANDARAo etsy.com
$ 26.13
Help your Virgo friend show off their sign with a gorgeous print.
4
A Tote Bag
What Your Sign * Really * Means: The Virgo Tote Bag
Show your friend that you really * get * their Virgo traits.
5
A Makeup Set
NARS Summer Orgasm Mini Duo
Nars’ iconic Orgasm products are perfect for a Virgo — seemingly sweet and natural at first glance… but with a sexy side too.
6
A Notebook
Sunset Notebook domainbylaurahodgesstudio.com
$ 18.00
No one loves a to-do list like a Virgo, so help ’em out with a pretty notebook.
7
To nightgown
22 Momme Feminine Silk Chemise
Earth signs are alllll about how materials feel on their skin, so they’ll love a slinky nightgown like this one.
8
To Teapot
Teapot with Infuser for Loose Tea Willow & Everett amazon.com
$ 21.99
Does your Virgo friend always have at least a dozen types of tea at home? Give them a fancy teapot, complete with an infuser.
glow theblackleaftea.com
$ 8.00
And of course, your Virgo needs some tea to go with that teapot!
10
Bookends
WITHOUT Bacchus Bookends Set
These chic bookends will help your Virgo bestie keep their TBR stack in order.
eleven
A Planner
Planner 2021-2022
You knew it was coming… no one loves a planner like a Virgo! Bonus: Their b-day coincides with the start of a new school year, so there are plenty of cute options available.
12
A Bath Soak
Homebody Full Spectrum of Possibilities CBD Bath Bomb Soak
Level-up your Virgo’s relaxation routine with a fancy bath soak.
13
Silicone Straws
Five Two Silicone Straws five two food52.com
$ 25.00
Virgos might be the sign most likely to carry silicone straws with them everywhere they go — they’re passionate about important causes, like environmentalism, and they will remember to actually clean them!
14
A Headband
Satin Ruffle Headband Mint No Wallflower Project wolfandbadger.com
$ 81.00
You know how Virgo is sometimes portrayed as an angel? Well, this headband is basically a halo.
fifteen
umbrella
Harlem Toile Umbrella
This umbrella is perfect for a Virgo — it’s practical but also beautiful.
16
A Cookbook
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Simon & Schuster amazon.com
Virgos don’t just want to learn how to cook — they want to understand what makes their favorite recipes so delicious. Samin Nosrat’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat does both.
17
A Catchall Dish
Zodiac Trinket Dish AnukritiDesigns etsy.com
$ 16.99
Virgo’s motto might as well be, “A place for everything, and everything in its place.” Give them a pretty dish for their odds and ends.
18
A Sexy Book
Cosmo’s Zodiac Sex: The Hottest Sex Positions for Every Astrological Sign Hearst Home amazon.com
$ 12.73
As earth signs, Virgos are particularly in tune with all things ~ sensual ~.
19
To go
Peace Vase by Justina Blakeney®
Virgos looove plants, so give them a unique vase along with some of their favorite flowers or branches.
twenty
A Swimsuit
All In One-Piece
Your Virgo pal is probably sick of the swimsuit they bought in May by the time their b-day comes around in August or September. So surprise them with a new one.
twenty-one
Another Swimsuit
GabiFresh Colorblock One Piece Swimsuit swimsuitsforall.com
$ 108.00
… or how about a color block option?
22
A Mercury Retrograde Phone Case
Mercury Retrograde Tarot Card Phone Case
Since they’re ruled by Mercury, Virgos feel the effects of Mercury Retrograde extra hard.
2. 3
Cheese knives
S / 3 Albero Cheese Knife Set, Oak vietri onekingslane.com
$ 44.00
A lot of Virgos love cooking and serving delicious food — so give them a set of cheese knives for their next night in.
24
A Bday Card
Zodiac Sign Birthday Card – Virgo HonestAFCards etsy.com
$ 5.00
Virgos appreciate thoughtfulness, so tell ’em how much you love’ em in a card.
25
To candle
Serendipity candle
Virgos want their homes to be sweet-smelling, so give them a candle. Hand-poured in Philadelphia, this one has notes of orange blossom, lilac, and yuzu.
26
Fancy Soap
Basil Hand Soap, 250 mL Le Labo net-a-porter.com
$ 23.00
There’s a stereotype that Virgos are obsessed with cleaning — if it’s true for your Virgo pal, give them the fanciest hand soap you can find.
vintageroyalty etsy.com
$ 48.00
These brass earrings have earth sign vibes.
28
Pretty storage
Joss & Main Essentials 4 Piece Screw Top Glass Kitchen Canister Set joss jossandmain.com
$ 28.00
These chic kitchen canisters help your Virgo store their ingredients in style.
29
Headphones
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling On-Ear Headphones
Virgos get totally absorbed in their favorite music / podcast / audiobook, so help them cancel everything else out.
30
A T-Shirt
The Most Virgo-y Virgo T-Shirt
This Virgo tee goes with everything.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement – Continue Reading Below