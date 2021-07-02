Virgin’s Richard Branson wants to go to space before Jeff Bezos and will fly on July 11

Space tourism is beginning to take its first steps. Jeff Bezos, the now ex-CEO of Amazon, will fly with his brother Mark Bezos and Wally Funk (Bezos’ guest of honor) at New Shepard on July 20. I was going to be the first millionaire to travel to space, but that, “was going”, because Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Galactic, has passed him on the right.

This has been made known by the company itself through a statement on its official website, in which they have also announced the flight window for the test mission. This will open on July 11, yes, waiting for the meteorological and technical checks. If all goes well, Branson will fly nine days before Bezos.

Millionaires to the rocket train

Virgin Galactic’s mission is named Unity 22. Needless to say, this is the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity. In addition, it is also the fourth manned flight of the company and the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four specialists. Among the specialists is Richard Branson.

The mission objectives are evaluate commercial customer booth with a full crew (or what is the same, see what the experience of the lucky person who can afford a space walk in the future will be), demonstrate the conditions for conducting experiments of research attended by humans and confirm the training program.

The four specialists are Beth moses (Virgin Galactic Lead Astronaut Instructor and Cabin Leader), Colin Bennet (chief operations engineer), Sirisha bandla (Vice President of Government Affairs and Operations) and the aforementioned Richard Branson. What will Branson do up there? According to Virgin Galactic:

“You will evaluate a private astronaut’s experience and undergo the same training, preparation and flight as future Virgin Galactic astronauts. The company will use your observations from your flight training and space flight experience to enhance the journey of all future customers. astronauts “

The journey that these six people will make will be a suborbital flight. The altitude will be about 100 kilometers high (above the Káraman Line), which is enough to experience a sensation of weightlessness. It is the same trip that Jeff Bezos is going to do and it will be broadcast live.

