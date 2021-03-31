Virginia Torrecilla: “I’m in good health”

03/31/2021 at 3:35 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish international Virginia Torrecilla He shared his happiness on Wednesday at the positive results of the latest medical tests, which confirm that it is “clean” and without “any remains of the tumor.”

Through a video shared on her Instagram profile, the Atlético de Madrid midfielder explained that this Tuesday she underwent an analysis and a CT scan on her head and spinal cord, as part of the follow-up after finishing the chemotherapy sessions.

This same Wednesday he received the results. “Everything has gone very well. I am clean. I have no remains of anything from the tumor. I am very happy with the results and with how everything has gone during all this time,” she said.

Virginia Torrecilla assured that now “a new life” begins. “And I’m going to make the most of it,” he said.

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder underwent surgery ten months ago for a head tumor, from which she has already fully recovered according to the results of the latest medical tests.