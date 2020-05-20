The cancellation of one of the historic tournaments on the international calendar was an open secret, and last Saturday, the organization of the Open Castilla y León-Villa de El Espinar announced it officially. Virginia Ruano (1973, Madrid), former professional tennis player and tournament director, attends to OK DAILY To analyze an event that will not be held in 2020, and the situation of tennis and society in the midst of a health emergency from which the number one in the WTA doubles ranking draws a conclusion. Many more tests are needed.

Question. The El Espinar Tournament cannot be held for the first time in 35 years.

Answer. On the one hand you could see that this was going to happen. Tennis is a global global sport and with everything going on with the Covid-19 the ATP and ITF are taking action. They had been canceling tournaments and on the 13th they informed us that they were not allowed to play, since they cannot travel. Imagine the people who come from the United States, Japan, China … In this situation, the decision is to cancel it and we do not consider the possibility of moving dates since, obviously, our week is the last of July and the first of August, but go to September. -October, El Espinar weather conditions would not allow an outdoor tournament. We already think about next year.

P. How is the news received from the organization? Since when do you begin to have pessimism regarding the celebration of the Open?

R. I particularly have always been a bit pessimistic or realistic, depending on how you look at it. I saw it very difficult since this begins and tournaments begin to be canceled, you begin to see that Madrid or Roland Garros say no and you begin to see your tournament in danger, even if it is at the end of July. It seemed a long way off but as the situation developed, it became increasingly clear to him, until the time has come to cancel it.

Q. Could we not see tennis in official competition until 2021?

R. It is possible, exaggerated I do not see it. It is a very global sport and the coronavirus not only affects Spain, it is affecting the whole world. Maybe Spain and Europe are starting to come out but the United States is worse … hopefully not, but it is complicated. I see it feasible that everything is more normal if there is a drug or a vaccine, something that minimizes everything we are experiencing, and from there we can move freely around the world.

P. El Espinar is a modest tournament and it was struggling not long ago. How can the suspension of the 2020 edition affect?

R. It affects everyone to the extent of their tournament, but it affects us all financially. The sponsors are diminished, we have the Junta de Castilla y León which is our biggest sponsor and obviously they also see that once you do not allocate that aid they begin to go elsewhere that need it the most. And redirecting it towards 2021 is sometimes not easy, just as it happens with the El Espinar City Council, with all these things it is the most complicated, the issue of sponsors, that without them it is impossible to do these tournaments. El Espinar by not doing it this year may suffer in the face of next year.

Q. I understand that a possible disappearance is not considered.

R. I hope no. I have said to suffer, which is to get the financing again, the money to do the event. We have already suffered, in the crisis that Spain went through in 2008, and that was reducing the tournament, but it never disappeared, we have maintained and recovered it, we have managed to make girls … that is suffering, it is not having the sponsors and saying that we are going ahead and we continue to grow.

Q. How do you rate the intention to relocate other tournaments on the calendar? The Roland Garros case is striking.

R. In fact ATP gives you the option. We were told that if after September we would like to find a date, that is why we have not found that date, after September in El Espinar it is very complicated. The calendar must be redone. Roland Garros is moving to September, the Mutua Madrid Open was also considering a possibility to also land with Rome … Those possibilities are being considered but there is much uncertainty. You do not know what will happen, in the end in Spain we are still some in phase 0, others in phase 1, and it does not seem very close to reach a Phase 4 around the world from here to September. But you never know, everyone who is organizing an event keeps working to try it, because if suddenly a drug or a vaccine comes out, or something that becomes more controlled, they will begin to open borders and be able to travel . And then if you are prepared you can carry it out, otherwise it would be very difficult to organize a tournament in 15-20 days.

Q. Is this globalization in tennis what causes the start of professional competition to be delayed compared to other sports?

R. It is what tennis has, that they travel from all over the world, so you do national tournaments and maybe this is how it starts to reactivate sport and competition, but everything that is traveling from one country to another, from one continent to another, that complicates it. Football, the Spanish league can be carried out, but we will see in the Champions League, which begins to be more European and to travel, we will see if it can be done or not.

Q. There has been controversy with the permission of individual physical activity and even the return of elite soccer or basketball teams. But not tennis.

R. I believe that tennis should have been one of the first to be able to train for elite athletes since it is one of the sports where there is no contact, the safety distance in individual tennis is more than two meters, but They are things I do not know if political, of interests because soccer moves more money than tennis or that perhaps tennis until it is more international and tournaments can be held was not in such a hurry. Sometimes you get lost in all these nuances.

P. We live in an extreme situation regarding the judgments to give your opinion, to the point that the sticks have rained down on Rafa Nadal.

R. I believe that in the end we are in a free world, a country free to give your opinion. It may be that you do not share it but in the end it is an opinion, you are not going to go in and say ‘this has to be done like this’. I give my opinion, I think that tennis is one of the safest sports in terms of sanitary measures, but it is the opinion of Virginia Ruano just as Rafa gives his opinion, but here the controversy is always served and you have to talk about things.

Q. By doing frequent tests, could tennis come back?

R. I believe that tests are necessary but not only in sport, they are necessary in life. To go buy the one that is going to open the stores, you should have done a test, just as I am going to buy and I can put you in danger, I should have done a test. I believe that the tests are not only for sport, but to maintain everyone’s health, the restrooms should do all the tests. The tests are above any sport or anything else, health is above everything.

Q. There is no test, then.

R. I think so, we would all be calmer and many more things could be done more calmly knowing who can be a carrier, who cannot, if you have passed it. It would be much better than starting to open things without knowing, this is like a trial and error right now, we open and see if there are more infections, and so we are testing. The other would be a little more reliable.

Q. A few days ago we interviewed Omar Mascarell, captain of Schalke 04 of the Bundesliga, in OKDIARIO. He told us that in Germany there is no controversy about the soccer player’s tests, because everyone has at their disposal.

R. It is that the controversy is always served by why the footballer yes and the toilet that is claiming him in the first line of fire no. That is where the controversy is served. If in Germany everyone has those who are first in the battle they already have those tests, then you go backwards and it is normal for a footballer, a tennis player or a person who goes to the street, old or young. Here comes all the controversy.

Q. Returning to tennis, El Espinar has stood out throughout its history as a springboard tournament for young talents. How does the future for Spanish tennis arise?

R. Spanish tennis for now continues to enjoy a leader who is Rafa Nadal, and that makes the quarry also remain there. We have very good young people and this is going to help. When there is a leader who pulls others, he always helps. In Spain we have very good raw materials, very good coaches and this means that tennis is still in very good health. In girls we have Garbiñe pulling, Carla is going to leave, but there has also been a strong bet, from the Spanish Tennis Federation, to help smaller tournaments, to reactivate the ITF, Challenger … Those investments to take care of the base They have also worked very well and we are still going to be able to enjoy years of good Spanish tennis.

P. Virginia Ruano was one of the reference names in women’s sports before the explosion of talent that we still live. Do you think we already have that equality sought between men and women in sports?

R. I believe that equality we still have to work hard on a social level, in everything. That is a long-distance race and yes, it is gaining ground, women are gaining ground in the workplace, in sports, but there is still a long way to go. For example, tennis began in 73 with Billie Jean King who was one of the pioneers, and we are in the 21st century and we are still fighting for it. It is a job and a path that has already been taken and what should not be left is to continue fighting for that equality in all aspects of life and to change the mindset a bit.

P. The main figure in Spain, excluding Nadal, is Garbiñe Muguruza. Do you think you could pick up Rafa’s witness when he leaves?

R. Rafa cannot be changed, he is Rafa and he will remain so even if he does not play tennis. He is one of the best athletes worldwide and is an icon to be followed by many people. Garbiñe will continue on his way and may be an icon like Garbiñe, but not comparing himself. Comparisons are never good and everyone will be able to help in their own way.