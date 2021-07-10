Virginia Ramírez raises the temperature with a statuesque figure on the beach

The beautiful fan of the UANL Tigres, Virginia Ramírez, dazzled her followers with her spectacular beauty, while posing with a tight swimsuit on the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, the former host shared a postcard, where she showed off her incredible figure, causing the delight of her followers, who did not take long to fill the publication with likes.

“I feel like I have an addiction to being near water … upsieee” shared the nutritionist and fan of the UANL Tigres.

The nutritionist and former host of the programs “Contacto Deportivo” and “Zona Tigres” studied a degree in nutrition and graduated in aesthetic medicine, she is originally from Tamaulipas and is currently dedicated to being in shape by exercising.

