Virginia Ramírez, fan of Club Tigres and former TUDN, denounces physical aggression against her

Virginia Ramirez, former host of TUDN and fan of the Tigres de la UANL, announced through a video that he published on his social networks, that he was a victim of physical violence by Miguel Serrano, his former partner and also the former director of the Herald TV.

The former host of Televisa Deportes and a great fan of the UANL Tigres uploaded a video to her social networks in which she announced that she was the victim of physical attacks by her ex-partner Miguel Serrano, revealing details of what happened showing the blows to his body.

“I’m not going to shut up. From this moment on I hold Miguel Serrano responsible for anything that happens to my family, to me, to my team of lawyers because I know its scope and I know that after he disseminates this video he will want to do me damage. Head of Government, Mrs. Prosecutor, I am very afraid and I do not want to live in fear, “said the 31-year-old driver.

“I fear for my integrity and especially for my baby’s.” The former host of Televisa Deportes, Virginia Ramírez, denounced violence and threats against her partner, the former director of Heraldo TV, Miguel Daniel Serrano Sugich. Https://t.co/8CGAZ2pQjo pic.twitter.com/tkKieV9l8x – Noise on the Net (@RuidoEnLaRed) April 2, 2021

“This Wednesday, Miguel appeared with some investigative police at my house, to try to enter by force, arguing that they had a judicial order and that if I did not let them enter they would arrest me, for which I fear for my integrity and above all for my four-month-old baby, “he added.

With this, Virginia Ramírez announced that she has already made a complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office to the Mayor Bénito Juárez so that they take action on the matter because she fears for her life and the great influences that Miguel Serrano may have.

