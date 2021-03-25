Virginia becomes the first US state to abolish the death penalty

March 24, 2021March 24, 2021

Virginia became the first southern US state to abolish the death penalty on Wednesday after Governor Ralph Northam signed a law that makes this territory the 23rd in the country to prohibit this practice.

At a ceremony at Greensville prison, where inmates were being executed, Northam argued that the ban is the “morally right thing to do.”

Virginia has carried out more executions than any of the other 50 states in the United States – with about 1,400 on death row – since its founding as a colony in the early 1600s.

“Signing this law is the right thing to do,” said Northam, noting that Virginia’s history is something to be proud of, but that this does not include the death penalty.

With information from AFP

