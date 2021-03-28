Virginia Beach shootings leave 2 dead and 8 injured

15 minutes. Two people were killed and 8 others injured Friday night in 2 apparently related shootings in Virginia Beach, at a time when the debate over gun control in the United States (US) was reignited.

Police in that coastal town in southeastern Virginia he was patrolling the boardwalk at the stroke of midnight when he heard “multiple shots” and found several wounded. This was explained by the agents in a statement early Saturday morning.

About 8 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, in some cases serious, due to the shootings in Virginia Beach. What’s more, a police officer was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with “minor injuries”, indicated the Police.

At the scene of the events, an adult woman died as a result of a gunshot, while the other mortal victim was registered in a second shooting “related” to the previous one, according to the official statement.

It is about an adult man who was shot to death by a police officer, who as a result of the event was temporarily discharged from his post while the incident is being investigated.

“It was a very chaotic night on the beach, with different crime scenes“This was said at a press conference by Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

The authorities did not clarify if the man killed by the agent was the author of the shooting that left one dead and 8 injured. They stated that they have no information on a possible suspect in that first event and are continuing to investigate him. In this sense, they asked for citizen collaboration.

Gun control

The event occurred just when the debate on gun control in the US has been reopened, as a result of the shootings on Monday in a supermarket in Boulder (Colorado), where 10 people died; and on March 16 in several Asian massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia), which left 8 fatalities.

Nevertheless, attempts by President Joe Biden and his party to reform the legislation are unlikely gun control move forward in the Senate. The Republican minority has enough votes to prevent any change in that direction.