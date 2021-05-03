Virgin Telco for only 1 euro and also from Amazon

Who was going to tell us that we could contract fiber and mobile directly from Amazon.

Like any operator just-arrived to the market, Virgin Telco seeks to have in its portfolio a good variety of discounts in order to attract new customers.

A strategy that crystallizes these days with a curious promotion: we can hire any teleco package from amazon and at a price of only 1 euro.

Of course, the offer has small letter, since we will only pay 1 euro for the first month service, afterwards, the price of the Virgin Telco monthly payment rises to the usual contracted rate.

What’s included in the Virgin Telco promotion for 1 euro on Amazon

Contracting Virgin Telco through Amazon is very similar to doing it through its website. Only, you have to be careful to check, first of all, if Virgin Telco coverage reaches our address. To do this, we will simply have to go to the Virgin Telco website and enter our address in the form at the top of the page.

Once we are sure that we have coverage, we will have to go back to Amazon and there choose the combination that best suits our needs. Remember that, let’s choose the one we choose, during the first month we will only pay 1 euro.

In case you are interested in taking advantage of this offer, our advice is to take a good look at the final price of the product since that is the amount you will pay after that first month. Depending on whether or not you add Premium TV or unlimited calls on the landline you will pay from 39 euros to 53 euros. Prices that will increase somewhat more in the event that you add an additional line or that you hire 600Mb Internet instead of the usual 300Mb.

All the virtual operators (MVNO) that you can contract in Spain, and their coverage

As we read in the terms and conditions of the promotion, this is available only on Amazon for new customers, also requiring them a minimum of 3 months of permanence with the operator.

Finally, say that this This is not the first time that Virgin Telco has “partnered” with Amazon. For one of its promotions, let us remember that a few weeks ago Virgin Telco announced that it would give away a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video to all those customers who They will contract TV Premium Extra, your premium television service

Related topics: Offers, Operators

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all