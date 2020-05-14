Members of the Heralds of the Gospel congregation made the helicopter tour of an image of the Virgin of Fatima in El Salvador

A figure of the Virgin of Fatima flew over this Wednesday The Savior by helicopter so that Salvadorans receive “peace” and “Blessings” in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far come to life from 20 people in the Central American country.

The activity was carried out by Heralds of the Gospel, who took the image to tour the skies of several of the main Salvadoran cities.

The idea of ​​this is to collaborate with all the measures that are being taken and to help the faithful so that they can receive all these blessings, ”he told journalists. Ivan Tessel, from the Heralds of the Gospel, before starting the tour.

Fernando Constantini, from the same congregation, assured that they hope that the pandemic will end soon and that the initiative also arose to commemorate the day that the Catholic parishioners dedicate to the Virgin of Fatima.

COVID-19 cases rose 3.9 percent in The Savior to total 377, most of which remain no symptoms.

The country processed on Tuesday 905 thousand tests for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (causing the disease of the COVID-19), with which they were detected 39 new cases, while the number of dead people reached 20.

Members of the Heralds of the Gospel congregation accompany the helicopter tour of an image of the Virgin of Fatima this Wednesday, in San Salvador, El Salvador. EFE photo / Rodrigo Sura

The authorities await the result of the test carried out on a doctor who died and, if confirmed, it would be the first public health worker that perishes because of COVID-19.

The recovered persons add up to 374 and the “active” cases are 643, of which 427 correspond to patients who do not present symptoms, 134 are stable, 49 have a “moderate” prognosis and 18 “severe”. In a “critical” state are 15 people.

The Department of San Salvador It is the epicenter of new coronavirus infections with 469 cases, 45.2 percent of those registered in the country, followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 89 and 66, respectively.

El Salvador has been since last Thursday in a quarantine “Absolute” and “rigid” with the prohibition of collective transport circulation and the limitation of food purchase using the identity number.

This quarantine is expected to end on May 21, but the authorities have not ruled out its extension based on the contagion behavior.

With information from EFE