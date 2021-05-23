Virgin Media-O2 Merger Approved in UK | News | Operators

Virgin Media-O2 merger approved in the UK.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced its final approval of the joint venture 50:50 between Liberty Global and Telefónica to combine Virgin Media and O2. All regulatory conditions have been met in accordance with the original terms and now The transaction is expected to close on June 1, 2021. The CMA provisionally authorized the transaction last month, with no recourse required, after the European Commission referred it to the CMA.

Both announced the creation of the joint venture the last May, uniting Virgin Media, the UK’s fastest broadband network, already O2, the largest and most admired mobile platform in the country. The combination will create a strongest fixed and mobile competitor in the UK market, supporting the giga-ready network expansion Virgin Media and mobile deployment 5G of O2 for the benefit of consumers, businesses and the public sector.

The joint venture is expected to produce substantial synergies valued at 6.2 billion pounds sterling based on net present value after integration costs and create a nationwide integrated communications provider with £ 11bn in revenue.

Liberty Global and Telefónica announced last month the appointment of Lutz Schüler as CEO and Patricia Cobian as CFO of the combined company after the transaction is completed. Schüler is currently CEO of Virgin Media and Cobian, CFO of O2.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of Telefónica and Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, commented: “This is a watershed moment in the history of UK telecommunications as we are now empowered to present a real alternative where it has not existed before, while investing in fiber and 5G, something the UK needs to prosper. We thank the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review. Lutz and Patricia are ready to take the reins and launch a national connectivity champion that will bring more people together, drive more businesses back to growth, and stimulate more. communities for the common good “.