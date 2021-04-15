Virgin Media and O2 Merger Announced

04/15/2021 at 9:38 AM CEST

A £ 31bn merger between Virgin Media and O2 mobile networks has been provisionally approved by the UK competition authority. It will create one of the UK’s largest telecommunications and entertainment companies, which could become a major rival to BT.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the proposals last December. Analysts said it was a “highly successful merger” that could create more choice for consumers. O2 has around 34 million mobile phone users, while Virgin has around six million customers broadband and cable television, and another three million mobile users.

In addition to having its own subscribers, O2 provides the network for Tesco Mobile, Giffgaff, and Sky Mobile. Virgin also offers wholesale “leased lines” to Vodafone and Three, which are key parts of rival mobile network operations.