Virgin Hyperloop could make commercial trips from 2027

The Hyperloop has been in development for a few years now, and the advances have Virgin excited about business travel in the not-too-distant future. The company says that the first could take place in 2027, as the closest date.

Josh Giegel, co-founder and CEO of Virgin Hyperloop, has been excited about this system. The manager assured Reuters that it may be the first means of transport in 100 years to revolutionize travel, just as it happened at the time with the automobiles.

Travel in capsules that move inside vacuum tunnels – practically free of air- using magnetic levitation It looks like something out of a science fiction novel. However, the Hyperloop already gave a brief sample of what it can do.

In November 2020, Virgin conducted the first test moving passengers over a 500-meter stretch at its facility north of Las Vegas. It’s clearly a minuscule distance compared to the promised routes, but the platform demonstrated that its implementation is tangible.

“This capsule was really the embodiment of ‘How do we take an idea and make it real so we can sit down?'” Said Giegel. The company has ahead six arduous years to meet the minimum business travel target by 2027. It still seems like a utopia, but the technological advance is so fast that it may surprise us.

According to the company, each Hyperloop capsule will be able to carry up to 28 passengers, with variants for short and long distances. But there will also be adaptations to move cargo, to impose more competition on traditional means of transport.

Virgin Hyperloop would make commercial trips from 2027

The Hyperloop is one of the most ambitious projects that exist to revolutionize electric mobility. And as has happened on other occasions, it gained notoriety for a publication made by Elon Musk in August 2013. However, the lack of evolution in certain elements (sensors, batteries, electronics to manage power) led to the initiative moving very slowly.

John Giegel worked at SpaceX, and experienced first-hand how technology caught up to make development come true. “We are at the forefront of a high-speed battery-powered autonomous vehicle”he told Reuters.

Virgin Hyperloop says that will bet on India and Saudi Arabia to install the first trade routes. In the first country, to help decongest an overloaded transport system. In the second, meanwhile, to promote infrastructure development.

Read this too …