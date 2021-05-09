Virgin Hyperloop aims to start operations in 2027

May 9, 2021 | 5:00 am

In the desert north of Las Vegas, Nevada, a long metal tube sits at the base of the mountains, promising to revolutionize the way people travel one day.

Virgin Hyperloop, whose partners include Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, is developing technology for passenger capsules that will reach speeds of up to 1,200 km / h through nearly air-free vacuum tunnels using magnetic levitation.

“It will feel like an airplane when it takes off and once it reaches its speed,” co-founder and CEO Josh Giegel told Reuters on a tour of the capsule that was used in a test run in November, where it was propelled throughout. of a tunnel of 500 meters.

“It won’t even have turbulence because our system is basically fully capable of reacting to all that turbulence,” he added.

Giegel noted that white materials and a rear mirror will make the capsule look larger and more attractive to users.

“This capsule was really the embodiment of ‘How do we take something that is an idea and turn it into something that is a reality so that we can sit down?’ Giegel said.

The capsules will have capacity for 28 passengers and be customized for short or long distances, in addition to having options for cargo transport.

Although still in an early stage, Giegel predicts commercial operations as early as 2027 and claimed that it could be the first form of transportation in 100 years to revolutionize travel, just like cars, trains and airplanes did.

Space scientist Robert Goddard came up with the idea for a “vacuum train” in the early 1900s and France tried to develop the Aerotrain in the 1960s and 1970s, but lack of funding killed the project.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk reawakened interest in 2013 by discussing how a modern system could work. Giegel, who once worked with Musk at SpaceX, said the technology has advanced.

The required batteries, power electronics and some sensors weren’t ready previously, Giegel said. “We are at the forefront of what is a high-speed battery-powered autonomous vehicle.”

Virgin Hyperloop seeks to first develop passenger routes in India, where the transportation system is overloaded, and in Saudi Arabia, which lacks infrastructure.

“It starts with two people riding a hyperloop. It ends up with hundreds of millions of people riding a hyperloop, ”said Giegel.

The capsule will be on display “FUTURES” at the Smithsonian Museum of Historic Arts and Industries in Washington in late summer.