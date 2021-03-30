Virgin Galactics works on its next-generation spacecraft

Mar 31, 2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Virgin galactic has used his channel Youtube to showcase its new generation of spacecraft, the SpaceShip III, which will begin field testing and initial flights later this year. It is a brilliant ship and quite interesting in concept. that many people have reminded of the Naboo ships in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, something that seems to have very excited the fans of the company. It has been made of a material that mirrors and reflects everything around it, be it the dark blackness of space or the blue of the Earth’s atmosphere. It is not only for an aesthetic issue, yes, but also because offers thermal protection.

Virgin Galactics has raised this third generation of the SpaceShip with a modular design, focus on increasing the improvements in an easier and less expensive way. According to the company, it is expected that 400 flights a year will be launched through each spaceport, and for this it is necessary that these ships begin to be built in series.

In the more immediate future, Virgin Galactic is focusing on its next flight of VSS Unity, a model of SpaceShip Two. The tests have been scheduled for May 2021, but it has had to delay many times due to technical tests that the company had to do after last year’s failure.