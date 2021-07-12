Virgin Galactic’s first fully manned spaceflight

On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity space plane successfully arrived in space and returned to Earth, thus materializing the company’s fourth rocket-powered space flight. This flight was the twenty-second test flight of the VSS Unity and the first to carry a full crew (6 people) on board, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a space travel company, a pioneer in the field of space tourism, as well as a manufacturer of advanced space and air vehicles.

The VSS Unity is an aerodynamic spacecraft that returns from space to the Earth’s surface gliding, as did the American space shuttles of the Space Shuttle program. Therefore, it is definable as a space plane. To ascend into space, the VSS Unity is carried high up by a mother plane. When it is released, the space plane begins its autonomous powered flight that takes it to an altitude lower than that reached by the vast majority of spacecraft but higher than the altitude that is considered the frontier of space, although there are some discrepancies about which is the altitude that best represents the border of space, if a little below 100 kilometers or a little above or just 100 kilometers. VSS Unity does not orbit Earth; it only performs suborbital flights.

Mission specialists aboard the spacecraft were Beth Moses, chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennett, Senior Flight Operations Engineer; Sirisha Bandla, Vice President of Investigative Operations; and Sir Richard Branson, the founder of the company and famous as a visionary businessman, philanthropist and adventurer. The pilots of the ship were Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci. On board the mother plane, VMS Eve, the pilots were Kelly Latimer and CJ Sturckow.

The VSS Unity spacecraft in space, during its historic flight on July 11, 2021. (Photo: Virgin Galactic Holdings)

The crew complied with the work program, basically consisting of verifying the suitability of the spacecraft to meet what future customers expect from a space flight of these characteristics, including views of the Earth from space, the conditions on board to conduct research scientific studies and the effectiveness of the five-day pre-flight training program at the Spaceport America facility.

The VSS Unity reached a speed of Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) after being released from the mother plane, VMS Eve. VSS Unity reached space, according to one of the definitions of this boundary, reaching an altitude of 86.1 kilometers, before initiating a smooth gliding descent that culminated in a landing on the Spaceport America runway.

This historic moment for Virgin Galactic and Richard Branson has sparked a lot of interest among astronaut enthusiasts around the world.

“I have dreamed of this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space,” confessed Sir Richard Branson. “We are at the forefront of a new space age.”

Branson, born in 1950 in the United Kingdom, achieved his first great business success with his record company Virgin Records, for which he chose to publish in the 1970s avant-garde artists who made risky and innovative music and who would later achieve world-wide fame. including Mike Oldfield and the band Tangerine Dream. Branson’s businesses prospered and the companies he created included, for example, airlines. In his adventurous side, his passion for flying, navigating the sea and making pioneering trips, has led him to expose himself to dangerous situations but also to break some world records. His prestige as a successful entrepreneur grew so much that the British Royal House awarded him the title of “Sir” (gentleman) in 2000. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)