Virgin Galactic’s Branson soars into space aboard a rocket plane

By Steve Gorman

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, Jul 11 ​​(.) – Billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles over the New Mexico desert aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane on Sunday and returned safely on the first test flight with full crew of the vehicle into space, a symbolic milestone for a company that started 17 years ago.

Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees prepared for the trip, has touted the mission as a herald of a new era of space tourism. The company he founded in 2004 is ready to begin business operations next year.

“We are here to make space more accessible to everyone,” said an exuberant Branson, 70, shortly after the flight. “Welcome to the dawn of a new space age.”

The flight’s success also gave the flamboyant British businessman bragging rights in a highly publicized rivalry with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, who hoped to fly into space first aboard a rocket from his own space company.

“Congratulations on the flight,” Bezos wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to join the club!”

Space industry executives, prospective customers and others were in attendance for a festive gathering to witness the launch, broadcast live in a presentation hosted by television host Stephen Colbert.

Among those present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon Musk, founder of the electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Grammy nominated R&B singer Khalid took the stage after the flight to perform his upcoming single “New Normal.”

The gleaming white space plane took off Sunday attached to the underside of the VMS Eve twin-fuselage jet (named for Branson’s late mother) on takeoff from Spaceport America, a state facility near the city of Truth or Consequences. Virgin Galactic leases a large portion of the 18,000-acre site.

Upon reaching its high-altitude launch point at about 46,000 feet, the VSS Unity rocket airliner was released from the mothership and fell as the crew ignited their rocket, sending it bolting upward at supersonic speed into the dark. from space about 53 miles (85.9 km) up.

The wake of the space plane was clearly visible from the ground as it rose through the upper atmosphere, to the cheers of the crowd below.

At the apex of the ascent with the rocket turned off, the crew experienced a few minutes of microgravity, before the space plane switched to reentry mode and began a sliding descent to a runway at the spaceport. The entire flight, from takeoff to landing, took about an hour.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a kid, and nothing could prepare you for the view from space,” Branson told hundreds of enthusiastic fans from a stage outside Virgin Galactic’s Gateway to Space complex at the spaceport, before he and his crewmates will douse each other with champagne.

The reckless executive had previously broken world records with feats of crossing the ocean in hot air balloons.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield fitted Virgin-produced astronaut wings onto the blue flight suits worn by Branson and his team. The official wing pins of the Federal Aviation Administration will be unveiled at a later date, a company spokesman said.

HIGH COST TICKETS

Virgin has said it plans at least two more test flights of the spacecraft in the coming months before beginning regular commercial operation in 2022.

Several hundred wealthy aspiring astronauts have already booked reservations, priced at around $ 250,000 per ticket. Investment bank UBS has estimated that the potential value of the space tourism market will reach $ 3 billion annually by 2030.

Proving that rocket travel is safe for the public is key.

An earlier prototype Virgin Galactic rocket plane crashed during a test flight over California’s Mojave Desert in 2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.

RACE IN SPACE

His ride also overshadowed rival astro-tourism company Blue Origin and its founder, Bezos, in what has become popularized as the “multi-million dollar space race.” Bezos has been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital rocket, the New Shepard, later this month.

Branson has insisted that he and Bezos are friendly rivals and are not involved in a personal competition to beat each other in space.

Blue Origin, however, has disparaged Virgin Galactic for not being a true space flight experience, saying that, unlike Unity, Bezos’ New Shepard surpasses the 62-mile (100 km) mark, called the Kármán line, established. by an international aeronautical body such as the one that defines the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

“New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line, so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name,” Blue Origin said in a series of Twitter posts on Friday.

However, the US space agency NASA and the US Air Force define an astronaut as anyone who has flown more than 50 miles (80 km).

A third player in the space race, Musk’s SpaceX, plans to send its first fully civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in September, having launched numerous payloads and astronauts to NASA’s International Space Station.

The two pilots of the space plane were Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci. The other three mission specialists were Beth Moses, the company’s lead astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic Chief Operations Engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of investigative operations and government affairs.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)