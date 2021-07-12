Virgin Galactic will have Elon Musk as a customer

As we already told you, yesterday the first flight with Virgin Galactic passengers took place, a successful experience that we were able to follow through the Internet, and that marks a before and after in terms of space tourism. And as could be expected (and also desired, of course) the flight was a resounding success in all its parts. If you followed the event live, you could see how Branson and the rest of the occupants of the aircraft were able to enjoy the extraordinary views of the land (yes, spherical) and, for a few seconds, from the feeling of weightlessness. Following this unique experience, the aircraft landed safely at Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic’s facility for this purpose.

Although, as we already remembered yesterday, the first space tourist lived this experience 20 years agoThe big difference between Dennis Tito’s experience and his successors, and the kind of space tourism that kicks off with this Virgin Galactic flight, has to do primarily with budget. And although the proposal is still within the reach of very, very few pockets, it is undoubted that the around $ 250,000 that Virgin Galactic’s proposal costs little or nothing to do with the $ 20 million that Tito paid in 2001.

It has been established, for a long time, a competition between Virgin Galactic and Blue Originby Jeff Bezos, a “spike” that rose in temperature when Branson’s company announced its first passenger flight for July 11, nine days before Blue Origin’s first scheduled flight. Since then, Bezos’ company has endeavored to show the differences between the experiences proposed by both companies, emphasizing their positive points against Virgin Galactic.

Y SpaceX had yet to enter this equation, which will soon also offer experiences related to space tourism. Thus, there were high expectations about whether Elon Musk would also enter the showdown, but surprisingly (and positively) he has not. Quite the contrary, Branson and Musk posted a photo together a few hours before yesterday’s flight, and as we’ve learned from Engadget, the SpaceX founder has already booked a flight on the Virgin Galactic service.

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch # Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST. @ Virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 – Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

At this point, it is of course important to clarify that in this first phase of the deployment of their tourist services by both companies, the experiences they propose are quite different, and it is that while Virgin Galactic offers a jump up to a height of eighty kilometers, with a few seconds of free fall in which to experience an experience similar to the absence of gravity, SpaceX points to a broader experience, which would include living a flight orbital.

Even so, although they do not compete directly at the moment It is not common and it is very appreciated to see such a cordial attitude, especially if we compare it with the one we have experienced these weeks between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. Although, of course, it is true that in this case both companies do compete for a very specific market niche, although Blue Origin strives to make the differences between the two services very clear.